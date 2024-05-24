SmallRig and RECnGO Announce Partnership to Boost Mobile Video Production Efficiency

In a significant development for content creators and video production professionals, SmallRig, a leader in camera rig solutions, and RECnGO, an innovator in mobile live video production, are thrilled to announce their partnership. This industry-first collaboration introduces an integrated solution that is set to rival major industry players, including Apple’s latest Final Cut Pro updates.

This pioneering initiative merges SmallRig’s expertise in creating robust and versatile camera rigs with RECnGO’s cutting-edge live video production technology. Together, they are now offering a comprehensive system that not only simplifies the smartphone-based video production process but also enhances its efficiency, quality, and accessibility.

Features of the Collaboration:

Integrated System : Combines SmallRig’s ergonomic hardware with RECnGO’s software solutions to create a seamless video production experience.

: Combines SmallRig’s ergonomic hardware with RECnGO’s software solutions to create a seamless video production experience. Mobile Compatibility : Ensures that high-quality video production is accessible on mobile devices, empowering creators to produce professional-grade content anytime, anywhere.

: Ensures that high-quality video production is accessible on mobile devices, empowering creators to produce professional-grade content anytime, anywhere. Real-Time Editing and Streaming : Users can edit and stream live video content directly through their mobile devices, reducing the need for post-production work.

: Users can edit and stream live video content directly through their mobile devices, reducing the need for post-production work. Enhanced Flexibility and Control : Offers unprecedented control over filming and editing, making it suitable for a wide range of production environments from indie films to commercial shoots.

: Offers unprecedented control over filming and editing, making it suitable for a wide range of production environments from indie films to commercial shoots. Affordable and User-Friendly: RECnGO’s solutions are designed to be extremely user-friendly and affordable, making professional video production accessible to novice creators and those with limited budgets.

Impact on the Industry:

This collaboration is set to revolutionise the video production landscape by providing a robust alternative to traditional desktop editing suites. It particularly caters to the increasing demand for mobile and on-the-go production capabilities, which have become essential in today’s fast-paced content creation environment.

“The essence of our collaboration with RECnGO is to harness the power of smartphone technology for video production. Our goal at SmallRig is to make advanced filmmaking techniques more accessible. By integrating our hardware solutions with RECnGO’s user-friendly software, we’re transforming smartphones into professional-grade video production tools. This partnership is a game-changer for creators who want to produce cinematic quality content right from their phones.”, said Mr Lennic Qian, Overseas Sales Director at SmallRig.

“This collaboration is about breaking barriers. By combining our strengths, we are not just improving the production process but are also making it more accessible to creators worldwide. This is the future of video production.”, added Mr Greg Szél, CEO at RECnGO.

Availability:

The new kit and app combo will be available for purchase worldwide starting June 2024. However, interested customers can already take advantage of an introductory offer of a 1-month free PRO RECnGO licence when purchasing the kit here.