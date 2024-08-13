Pawgic AI Introduces Groundbreaking AI-Powered Smart Collar for Pets

Pawgic AI, an innovative company in pet technology, has announced the launch of its minimum viable product (MVP) for its much-anticipated AI-powered smart collar. Designed to enhance pet owners’ ability to monitor and care for their animals, Pawgic AI’s smart collar integrates advanced artificial intelligence (AI) with unique features to provide unmatched insights into pet health, behaviour, and location.

Pawgic AI’s smart collar harnesses proprietary AI algorithms and custom-developed AI training models to deliver distinctive insights into a pet’s well-being. Key features include real-time activity monitoring, health tracking via cutting-edge sensors, mood detection through sophisticated AI analysis, precise GPS location tracking with geo-fencing, and seamless integration with an intuitive mobile app. Furthermore, the collar’s exclusive AI vet feature offers AI-driven veterinary advice based on a proprietary AI training model, giving pet owners immediate insights into potential health issues.

“Pawgic AI aims to help pet parents track and monitor their pet’s health and activities remotely,” says Bradley Smith, the company’s spokesperson. “It can also generate pet health data that pet parents can share with their veterinary doctors and clinics for efficient prognosis of their pets’ ailments.”

The smart collar features a scratch, water, and dust-resistant premium casing, available in customised covers to appeal to pets and their owners from diverse backgrounds. This design allows pets to make a unique style statement while enjoying the benefits of advanced technology. The collar utilises a combination of advanced sensors to monitor the pet’s environment, activity, health, and location in real-time, providing a comprehensive overview of the pet’s well-being.

Pawgic AI’s MVP hardware is currently undergoing testing across the United States, Canada, Switzerland, India, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, while beta users have been testing its software, offering valuable feedback for further refinement.

Pawgic AI is seeking investment to scale production, expand its team, and enhance its AI capabilities. With its proprietary AI and smart devices, Pawgic AI provides pet owners with advanced tools to ensure their pets lead healthy, happy, and safe lives.