PanzerGlass Introduces CARE: Leading the Charge in Eco-Friendly Mobile Protection

PanzerGlass, a global leader in screen protection, has introduced its new product line, CARE by PanzerGlass, leading the charge in eco-friendly mobile phone protection. The CARE collection, which includes cases and cardholders, has been thoughtfully designed with a focus on durability, style, and environmental consciousness.

As the global mobile accessories market is projected to reach USD 93.34 billion in 2023 and continues to grow at a CAGR of 6.80%, driven by the widespread availability of budget smartphones and advanced technology, PanzerGlass is addressing consumer demand for superior protection that is also sustainable. The CARE collection offers improved drop protection of up to 4.8 metres, an anti-yellowing guarantee, and is made entirely from recycled plastic, offering a perfect blend of strength and sustainability in a sleek design.

“From the start, we wanted CARE to be the first choice for consumers looking to protect their phones while also making a positive impact on the environment,” said Michael Broend, Vice President for Marketing at PanzerGlass. “By listening to our community, we’ve shaped a product that not only meets their needs for durability and style but also aligns with their values of sustainability and self-expression.”

The CARE by PanzerGlass range also capitalises on the growing trend of mobile accessories being both functional and fashionable. With its slim, elegant design and additional features such as a kickstand for hands-free use, CARE combines protection with practicality. This launch underscores PanzerGlass’s dedication to innovation and consumer insight, aimed at enhancing the lifespan of mobile devices.

Alongside its environmental benefits, the CARE range distinguishes itself with a first-of-its-kind anti-yellowing guarantee, ensuring that the products retain their visual appeal over time. This innovation directly addresses consumer concerns about the durability and appearance of their phone accessories.

As the mobile accessories market continues to expand, PanzerGlass is well-positioned to lead with products that not only protect but also promote sustainability and personal expression. With CARE by PanzerGlass, consumers can confidently protect their devices while contributing to a more sustainable future.