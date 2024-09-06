New Report from CyPro Exposes the Realities of UK Universities’ Cyber Security Defences

CyPro, the cyber security specialists known for their work with fast-growing companies, have unveiled a comprehensive new report titled Degrees of Security.

The report, which draws on extensive research with 22 top UK universities, provides a thorough analysis of how universities are structuring, funding, and resourcing their cyber security capabilities. Are universities equipped to manage the increasing cyber threats, or are they lagging behind?

CyPro’s Degrees of Security report is a timely addition to the current discussions on cyber security in the higher education sector, underlining the need for urgent action. The findings highlight key gaps in how some universities are addressing their cyber security and offer practical strategies tailored to the specific requirements of higher education institutions, helping them keep pace with the growing threat landscape.

The report notes that broader macro-economic challenges are worsening the cyber risk for UK universities, which are already under financial strain from cuts in public funding, changes to student loan repayments, tuition fee caps, the loss of EU research funding, and growing international competition for students.

As a result, universities are expanding into new commercial ventures and quickly adopting new business models. International partnerships, overseas expansion, and increased data sharing for research purposes are all raising their risk profile at a time when they are already facing heightened vulnerabilities.

The report also points to emerging opportunities for universities to enhance their cyber security efforts. As universities adapt to financial pressures and shift towards trans-national education and partnership models, there is an opportunity to upgrade identity governance systems to support this expansion. This would not only aid institutional growth but also improve the digital experience for students both domestically and on international campuses.

Jonny Pelter, Partner at CyPro, stated: “Universities are custodians of vast amounts of highly sensitive data and intellectual property, often with national security consequences, making them prime targets for cyber attacks.

“Our Degrees of Security report provides academic institutions with the insights necessary to re-evaluate their own security posture and make corrections in strategic approach to keep pace with the threat. It is an essential resource for anyone charged with the responsibility of safeguarding the digital assets of their University.”

CyPro is an innovative cyber security partner, trusted by high-growth businesses throughout their journey. Their mission is to offer leadership teams the peace of mind that comes from knowing their digital assets are secure, allowing them to focus on growth. CyPro are experts in addressing the unique challenges faced by academic institutions and other expanding organisations, enabling them to scale safely and securely.