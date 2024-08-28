New Book Chronicles the Evolution of Computing from the 1970s to the Age of AI

Michael Choate, PE, a veteran in the computing industry, has unveiled his much-anticipated book, “Silicon Trenches: Dial-Up to AI, Building It as We Fly.”

This new release provides readers with an insider’s view of the groundbreaking advancements in computing from the 1970s to the present era of artificial intelligence.

The book takes readers on a captivating journey through the evolution of technology, shedding light on pivotal moments and behind-the-scenes narratives that have defined each transformative era.

Spanning the remarkable history of the computing industry, the book delves into the early days of business minicomputers, the emergence of personal computers, and the explosion of the internet. This comprehensive work offers a thorough examination of the technological progress that has shaped our modern world.

Through vivid recollections and fascinating behind-the-scenes stories, Michael Choate vividly portrays the excitement, challenges, and triumphs of each period, providing a unique insight into the ever-evolving world of computing.

The book highlights the dawn of minicomputers and explores how computing pioneers navigated the uncharted territories of technological advancement, laying the groundwork for future innovations.

Readers are also invited to revisit the revolutionary era when personal computers became widely accessible, fundamentally transforming the technological landscape.

The narrative continues with the rise of the internet, examining its profound impact on society and showcasing how it has revolutionised communication, business, and everyday life.

Commenting on his latest release, author Michael Choate said: “My book inspires the reader to keep an open mind while investigating root causes of problems of all types and to appreciate the superheroes of the computing industry that make today’s world possible.”

“Silicon Trenches: Dial-Up to AI, Building It as We Fly” aspires to be more than just a historical account; it is a celebration of the relentless innovation that has propelled the digital age forward.

Michael Choate, PE’s firsthand experiences and engaging storytelling make this book a must-read for anyone interested in the evolution of technology.

Gary Ashmore commented: “Silicon Trenches… should inspire those who are open to learning new things from a truly professional and intelligent person like you.”

“Silicon Trenches: Dial-Up to AI, Building It as We Fly” is now available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. This book is essential reading for anyone intrigued by the history and future of technology.

For further information or to request an interview with Michael Choate, PE, please contact CpuWhisperer@mikectx.com.