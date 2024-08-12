GTC and Shush Inc. Join Forces to Enhance Network Security and Telecom Consulting

Global Telco Consult GmbH (GTC) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Shush Inc., a leading innovator in Network Authentication solutions. This collaboration merges GTC’s extensive expertise in Messaging, Identity, IoT, Recruitment, and M&A services with Shush’s cutting-edge authentication technologies, paving the way for significant advancements in the telecommunications sector.

GTC is renowned for its exceptional track record in assisting enterprises, carriers, and service providers to navigate the complexities of the telecommunications industry. Whether optimising SMS and next-generation IP messaging or deploying advanced Identity and Fraud Detection tools, GTC delivers comprehensive solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Through this strategic partnership, GTC and Shush Inc. will combine their respective strengths to foster innovation and deliver state-of-the-art solutions to the telecommunications industry. By integrating Shush Inc.’s expertise in Network Authentication with GTC’s vast experience in consulting and managed services, the partnership aims to maximise both current and emerging technologies, drive revenue growth, and future-proof communication strategies for their clients.

“We are thrilled to partner with Global Telco Consult GmbH,” said Eddie DeCurtis, Co-Founder & CEO of Shush Inc. “With GTC’s deep expertise and customised consulting services, coupled with Shush Inc.’s innovative Network Authentication solutions, we are well-positioned to drive technological advancements and operational excellence in the telecommunications industry.”

GTC’s impartial stance as an independent entity makes it a highly valuable partner, enabling collaboration without competition and creating an environment that promotes innovation and growth. By offering fully customised consulting and managed services, GTC empowers clients to confidently navigate the rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with Shush Inc.,” said Guillaume Bourcy, Chief Identity Officer at Global Telco Consult GmbH. “This collaboration enables us to deliver exceptional value in the mobile identity space, driving innovation and shaping the future of digital identity solutions for telecom operators, vendors, and enterprises alike.”

For more information about Global Telco Consult (GTC) and Shush Inc., please visit https://globaltelcoconsult.com and www.shush.pw