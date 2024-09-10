GTC and Kaleido Intelligence Introduce “IoT Amplified” to Revolutionise Market Strategy

GTC and Kaleido Intelligence have partnered to launch “IoT Amplified,” a groundbreaking collaboration set to reshape the Internet of Things (IoT) market by providing businesses with unparalleled market intelligence and strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A) expertise.

As the IoT market heads towards $70 billion in expected revenue by 2028, with over 6 billion devices anticipated to be connected through cellular technology, the demand for strategic insights and effective market entry tactics is at an all-time high. IoT Amplified offers businesses a unique opportunity to capitalise on this growth by combining GTC’s leading M&A capabilities with Kaleido Intelligence’s extensive knowledge of the IoT market.

“GTC and Kaleido are a perfect combination to help businesses accelerate their growth in IoT through Mergers and Acquisitions under our new ‘IoT Amplified’ brand. We are trusted by Mobile operators, platform providers, and enterprises today, and our customers come to us for impartial and independent advice. Combining Kaleido’s market-leading IoT research with GTC’s existing consultancy and M&A services means our customers can now realise the full IoT opportunity from one place,” stated James Lasbrey, Chief Strategy Officer at GTC.

IoT Amplified is a strategic answer to the rapidly advancing IoT sector, offering companies a comprehensive toolkit to drive growth and secure market leadership through mergers and acquisitions. This dynamic combination provides clients with immediate access to cutting-edge technology, expands their market share, and opens new revenue streams, all while maintaining a competitive edge in an ever-evolving industry.

“IoT Amplified is designed for Investors, Operators, and Service Providers to come together with the right players in the increasingly complex landscape of IoT. Together, the specialist industry knowledge of Kaleido, combined with the M&A expertise of GTC, will enable clients to make the right partnerships to advance, scale, and drive long-term success,” said Jon King, Chief Commercial Officer at Kaleido Intelligence.

Key features of the IoT Amplified offering include:

Advanced Technology Access: Acquire cutting-edge IoT technologies through targeted acquisitions, accelerating innovation and boosting market positioning.

Strategic M&A Expertise: Leverage GTC's successful track record in M&A and Kaleido's deep industry knowledge to identify, evaluate, and close high-value deals.

The launch of IoT Amplified marks a major milestone in the IoT industry, delivering the tools and intelligence that businesses need to lead in this fast-growing sector. For organisations aiming to seize a share of the $70 billion IoT market, IoT Amplified is the definitive solution.