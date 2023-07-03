Woman’s Terrifying Ordeal: Beauty Treatment Takes a Drastic Turn, Leading to Hospitalization

A TikTok user has shocked viewers by sharing her harrowing experience with a disastrous beauty treatment that resulted in her being urgently hospitalized due to severe complications from botched eyelash extensions.

When Dyreante Notto scheduled the beauty procedure, she had no inkling that it would turn into a nightmare.

Instead of the desired long and voluminous lashes, the 24-year-old was left with an infected eye that swelled to double its size and discharged pus.

In a TikTok video showcasing the before and after effects, the distressing footage has garnered an astonishing 1.7 million views thus far.

“After a few hours of the appointment, I noticed something was amiss as my eyes began to burn incessantly,” shared Dyreante, a student, in an interview with NeedToKnow.co.uk.

“Gradually, my eyes started to swell. Reluctant to return to the salon and have them remove the extensions, as I already felt they had caused damage to my eye, I decided to take matters into my own hands.”

Using oil, Dyreante attempted to remove the lashes herself, and while the ones on the right side came off with ease, the left side proved stubborn and resisted all her efforts.

Undeterred, she even resorted to cutting them down, but to no avail.

With the failed attempt to remove the lashes on one side, Dyreante endured the burning sensation and swelling, hoping it would subside as she had an important exam to attend.

Unfortunately, her symptoms worsened, and she eventually rushed to the hospital.

“As I prepared for the exam, I convinced myself that I could endure, despite my significantly impaired vision,” she explained.

“I had to place a large bandage over my right eye to contain the constant leakage from my left eye. However, immediately after the exam, my sister had to rush me to the hospital due to excruciating pain and complete blurred vision.”

Initially visiting an urgent care center, Dyreante was quickly redirected to the hospital. She was diagnosed with an eye infection and received intravenous treatment and close monitoring.

Medication was administered to alleviate swelling, combat infection, and relieve pain.

The TikTok video shared by Dyreante, hailing from Louisiana, USA, showcases a photo of her lashes shortly after the ill-fated appointment on 24th May. Subsequent clips document the progressive swelling of her eye over time.

Additionally, she shares images and videos of herself receiving medical care at the hospital to treat the infection.

The video has garnered over 198,000 likes and garnered numerous comments expressing shock and concern from viewers.

Reflecting on her experience, Dyreante advises others to conduct thorough research before opting for lash treatments.

She emphasizes the importance of researching lash technicians, the products they use, and the potential impact on one’s eyes.

“It took almost a week for the swelling to subside in my left eye,” Dyreante revealed.

Since then, she has refrained from getting eyelash extensions and now exclusively uses strip lashes.

Her cautionary advice to those considering lash extensions is to meticulously investigate the lash technician, the products involved, and their compatibility with individual eyes.