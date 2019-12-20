Turkey Commits to Military Action in Libya

NATO ally flexes its military muscle and annoys its allies

By Luis Arellano

December 27, 2019

Turkey continues to flex its military muscle and annoy its NATO allies as President Recip Erdogan announced plans to send military forces into Libya.

In a speech on Thursday in Ankara, the Turkish capital, Erdogan said that he would send a bill to the Turkish parliament on January 7 requesting support for the military mission to Libya. He said he was responding to a request from Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA). “Since there is an invitation [from Libya] right now, we will accept it,” Erdogan told members of his AK Party. “We will present the motion to send troops [to Libya] as soon as Parliament resumes.”

Although the GNA is the officially recognized government of Libya, its control is largely contested beyond the Libyan capital of Tripoli. The most powerful of the GNA’s rivals is the Libyan National Army controlled by warlord Halifa Khaftar. Khaftar’s LNA is supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

In a phone call Thursday, President Donald Trump on Thursday and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi “rejected foreign exploitation” regarding Libya. The White House also said, “The leaders … agreed that parties must take urgent steps to resolve the conflict before Libyans lose control to foreign actors.”

It is not clear how that might translate into action.

Erdogan’s announcement comes just months after a Turkish military operation against Kurds in northern Syria drew international condemnation despite the approval of the Trump administration.

Libya has been in turmoil since a 2011 uprising supported by the United States and other NATO allies which led to the overthrow of Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi. The United States has leaned toward supporting the LNA in recent months but, largely remains committed to fighting ISIL terrorists in Libya who were targeted in a series of drone strikes in recent months.

Despite Erdogan’s announcement, the nature and extent of Turkey’s planned incursion in Libya remain unclear. Turkey’s Foreign Minister, Fathi Bashagha, suggested troops and ships may be sent to the nation’s capital.

“If the situation escalates then we have the right to defend Tripoli and its residents,” Bashagha said.

Turkish reporter Ragıp Soylu Tweeted that “several sources tell us that Turkey plans to deploy Syrian rebels to Libya in fight against Haftar.”

A Lebanese media outlet says Turkey has plans to relocate 200 Syrian militants to Libya. Earlier this week, Arabic media suggested that a charter flight from Istanbul to Tripoli which refused to share its passenger manifest for national security reasons may have included Syrian rebel forces — according to leaked documents.

Turkish military operations in Syria have proven controversial, even within Turkey, due to the country’s large Kurdish population of perhaps 14 million. Conversely, Turkey’s Libyan operation is seen within the country as a peace-keeping role and an heir to NATO’s 2011 mission to bring stability to the country.

“This time Erdogan has public support,” said Emir Gurbuz, a board member of the Turkish Atlantic Council in an interview with ZNews, “I personally believe that it is a moral obligation for Turkey and the free world to back the UN and internationally recognized government of Libyan against Hafter who is a Gaddafi want to be.”