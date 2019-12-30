Terrorist Attacks in Nigeria Continue Despite U.S. Warnings

U.S. State Department Upgrades Nigeria to 'Special Watch List'

By Douglas Burton

January 3, 2020

After a Christmas-day atrocity, Nigeria heads into the New Year under the glare of heightened scrutiny from the Trump administration.

The Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) released a video Dec. 26 purporting to show the shooting and stabbing of 11 Christian men, according to multiple news services. The terrorist group is affiliated with the Islamic State in Syria and the Levant (Da’esh) and is a successor to Boko Haram. The video claims that the murders are retaliation for the U.S. special forces strikes in Syria that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi and his heir apparent on the same weekend in late October. Though the video has not been verified, the horrific executions underscore the growing concern of experts that Africa is becoming the new epicenter of Salafi jihadi terrorist violence.

The Trump Administration made a step toward international religious freedom in a statement Dec. 18 that put Nigeria on a “special watch list” of countries that have engaged in or tolerated “severe violations of religious freedom.” Pompeo pushed Nigeria higher on the list of problematic countries by putting it alongside socialist countries like Cuba and Nicaragua. “The protection of religious freedom is a top Trump Administration foreign policy priority,” Pompeo said in a press release. “Persecution and discrimination on the basis of religion or belief exists in every region of the world. The United States continues to work diligently to promote religious freedom and combat abuses. These recent designations continue that important work.”

For Nigerians such as Michael Duwai, a middle-class academic living in one of Nigeria’s war zones, the action from the White House was welcome news. Duwai’s son didn’t dodge a bullet, but he beat the odds during an attack on his village of Zunuruk in Nigeria’s Kaduna State. Just 17 days before Christmas a football tournament in Zunuruk, a Nigerian village of 1500 souls, ended in a massacre, according to Duwai, who is a health professor at the Kaduna State College of Education in Kafanchan.

Duwai’s adult foster son was one of seven players and a coach who were ripped by AK-47 fire from four masked terrorists who fired just as the tournament ended.

“My son, Francis, was shot in the leg, but he pretended to be dead when terrorists came to take his wallet and cell phone,” he said in a social media message to ZNews. The terrorists checked the wounded for signs of life. The terrorist shot Francis Abba a second time in his leg, but he didn’t budge. “That the terrorists were blinded and shot the leg and not the chest nor the head is truly the Lord’s doing. The Lord’s protection over his children is real,” Duwai said in a text.

Coach Solomon Yohanna was less fortunate. He and three of the players died on the field that day, a fifth victim, Ishak died of his wounds two days later.

Pompeo’s gesture to move Nigeria onto the watch list provoked reactions from both Christian and Muslim thought leaders throughout Nigeria. The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) applauded the announcement. “We commend the United States for standing on the side of the oppressed and the truth,” according to CAN’s press release. “We, therefore, call on the government to correct the imbalances and not to be insensitive to the new development but instead address all the factors that are responsible.” The CAN’s press release also drew attention to the fact that a Christian currently heads none of Nigeria’s three branches of government.

“Is the U.S. government not aware of the untold hardship Christians are going through in the country, especially in states such as Kaduna, Benue, Plateau, Adamawa and Taraba where Christians are being slaughtered like rams by the Boko Haram terrorists and killer herdsmen while the security agencies appear powerless, complacent and it seems as if the government of the day lacks political will to deal with the criminals. Although we are not unaware of the fact that some Muslims living in those states are also affected but since these states are predominantly Christian, the primary targets of violence, barbaric killings and destruction of properties are Christians,” according to the CAN statement.

Some Nigerian-Americans have called for the State Department to act on the recommendations of the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which has called for Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), the next rung down on the global shame ladder.

Stephen Enada, founder of the International Committee on Nigeria, applauded Secretary Pompeo’s announcement. However, Enada told ZNews that more must be done to protect Christians in central Nigeria. Enada urged that Nigeria get ranked by State Department as a “Country of Particular Concern.” A sentiment shared by many in the Nigerian diaspora.