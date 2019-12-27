South Dakota Methamphetamine Campaign Continues To Raise Attention

December 30, 2019

History is riddled with advertising slogans so bad one wonders how anyone thought they were a good idea. These include the vacuum cleaner ad, “Nothing Sucks Like An Electrolux,” the kebab restaurant line, “After Dinner, You Can Stab Your Date,” and the plus-size clothing come-on, “She Can Have A Tummy… And Still Look Yummy.”

The state of South Dakota has now joined these head-scratching ranks with its new anti-drug slogan, “Meth. We’re on it.” The tagline is the centerpiece of a new ad campaign that includes a wide-range of healthy-looking citizens looking straight into the camera and saying, “I’m on meth” and “I’m on it, too.”

OTOH, last month South Dakota ran an ad campaign, to say that the state was working to solve the meth crisis, and with the help of individuals and communities, they'd solve it. Their slogan: "Meth: we're on it" Be the methhead that you don't want to see in the world? pic.twitter.com/gNTsEAcfsw — Orpheus (@OrpheusofExIsle) December 24, 2019

The message is not these individuals are abusing the drug, but that they are aware of, or “on,” the problem.

While the $1.4 million campaign has certainly succeeded in raising attention, it is in the form of ridicule rather than awareness.

Social media users jumped on the campaign when it was unveiled in November. “Ok, boomer,” “tone-deaf” and “great promotion for meth use!,” were some of the kinder responses.

But criticism came from other corners. Businessman Alax Rahaman said “‘Meth? we’re on it’ – insane anti-drug slogan”. Lizzy Unger, of Index Exchange, a New York advertising firm, said, “It rubs me the wrong way that it was developed by hosting a pitch competition for fancy ad agencies rather than engaging ppl w/ lived experience w/ meth.”

The South Dakota Advertising Federation complained that the ad campaign was awarded to an out-of-state outfit, Minneapolis-based Broadhead. “Nine in-state agencies, among others, desired to work on the Meth Awareness Campaign,” said the Federation in a statement to the media given by Maggie Saugstad, Executive Director. “A campaign that should not be taken lightly.” Discussing the money required, which totals to $1,375,000 the Federation said “The dollars could have given new graduates opportunities to stay in state. The dollars could have delivered a message by South Dakotans that resonates with South Dakota.”

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who has observed that the number of South Dakotans seeking treatment for meth-related addiction doubled from 2014 to 2018, fired back, “Hey Twitter, the whole point of this ad campaign is to raise awareness. So I think that’s working.”

In fact, other posters applauded the idea of featuring everyday South Dakotans rather than ravaged drug addicts. “The face of meth abuse looks much more like a Fox reporter than a homeless junkie” said Lydia Paull Flores, the former director of ambulatory care at Stanford Health Care. “People saying that it was just random looking normal people should get the point.” Referring to Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota by her Twitter handle she said “@govkristinoem nailed it.” Flores currently operates the consulting firm QuAIL Strategies LLC.

A commenter on the Washington Post site did saw another silver lining in the ad, “It sparked a conversation about stupid government spending, not Meth. I mean they could have put the money in the street and lit it on fire. That would have sparked a conversation as well.”