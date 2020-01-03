ENGINEER CREATES GOURMEE BARS, LOLLIPOPS WITH A TWIST. . . AND KICK.

Mother-Daughter Tandem Starts Unique Business

By Curtis Bunn

January 6, 2020

For the length of her career as a software engineer, Karen Young believed she had followed her passion. Then, at 50, a chance opportunity ignited a fresh business idea that took her back to her childhood.

In 2015, she was asked by a close friend to coordinate a dessert bar at her wedding reception. Young tapped into a creative side that she generally suppressed and made lollipops infused with libations — using liquor she already had at home.

Lollipops were a significant part of her upbringing in South Central Los Angeles. The treats were soothing in an environment that often was uneasy and besieged by gangs.

The alcoholic version of her childhood favorite was a success. The guests enjoyed them so much that Young took several orders for the unique treat by the end of the event. And thus, the idea for Gourmee Bars was born.

Over the next four years, Young researched and experimented, learning about and sampling edible fruits, flowers, glitter and paper available in Atlanta. She mixed herbs and spices in multiple combinations and used friends as taste-testers.

All the while, she continued to work her day job.

“Mom, this is your passion.” her 23-year old daughter Issa Clark, told her this summer as she eagerly mixed dessert concoctions over her stove. Young who had just finished an eight-hour day at her regular job was startled by the comment.

“I hadn’t thought about it that way,” Young said. “But she was right. I would do my job at work, but every free moment I thought about getting into the kitchen and making lollipops. The mere thought of it excited me. So the next step was natural.”

Her hobby turned into a passion, which turned into a rare business that has garnered the attention of many who find in her treats a sweet mix of both nostalgia and flavor.

“I created more than 1000 lollipops of different flavor pairings, testing to see if the ideas I had in my head would create both beauty and flavor that adults would enjoy displaying and eating,” she said.

Balancing different flavors and sweetness levels calls for just as much precision as software programming.

“The sentiment I hear most is that the lollipops are works of art,” Young said. “I put a lot of time and effort into researching to make them look worthy of a display while also tasting good.”

Young sampled more candy than she cares to remember to get where she is and taught herself to carefully mix various elements with sugar.

“It was important that I learned the chemistry of creating candy,” she said. “If not done properly, hard candy can turn out grainy or too soft. So I had to learn through trial and error what happens with the ingredients while they are cooking and to understand how slight variations of cooking temperatures or adding flavorings could completely change the result. Those were my challenges.”

The challenges overcome, Young markets Gourmee Bars to companies that host events to be included in gift bags or for social functions, like weddings or birthday parties. The pops are infused with edible paper and can be customized using edible ink. Some are layered with edible flowers and glitter.

Additionally, for adults only, she makes margarita lollipops that are infused with tequila, lime zest, and are topped with margarita salt and mango or habanero peppers.

Young said she has managed to make the treats in her kitchen and fund her business through her savings, but as word of her “suckers” spread, she knows production costs and bandwidth to produce in bulk will require partnership.

She often makes 500 lollipops a week in her home to meet demand. However, production becomes a challenge during busy periods when outstanding orders can call for 5,000 candies.

“Future expansion includes partnering with florists to include as an option with flora arrangements and also joining forces with a candy manufacturer that has a track record of mass production,” she said.

In the meantime, she and Clark carry on. They take orders via their website, www.gourmeebars.com or word-of-mouth, and business has been steady. But there has been an immeasurable gift out of creating the business.

“It’s rewarding to work side-by-side with my daughter. And as an African-American mother, it’s important for me to leave a legacy for her,” she said. “I feel that way about my nieces and nephews as well. We have to build businesses to create generational wealth for our families and communities. Then they can leave it for their children. It’s the only way we can carry on a legacy in business and overcome the institutional racism that often holds us back.”