Baptist Church in China Designated As Historic Landmark

Despite Tradition of Suppressing Freedom of Religion

By

December 20, 2019

China’s communist government has recognized a 147-year old Baptist church as a protected historical site despite a long history of suppressing the freedom of religion in the country.

The move protects and honors the Wulin Shenghui Church of Penglai in Shandong province, which was built by Southern Baptist missionaries in 1872. It has historic significance for many Christians because it is closely connected to Lottie Moon (1840-1912), a missionary from Virginia who attended the church while spending almost 40 years evangelizing in China. The Southern Baptist Convention honors her memory by collecting money for its Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for International Missions.

But some China watchers believe the government is protecting the church to deflect attention from its ongoing persecution of religious minorities, especially Uighurs and other ethnic Muslims. Earlier this month, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Uighur Human Rights Policy Act 2019 which calls attention to “the mass internment of over 1,000,000 Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities in China” as well as the destruction of mosques.

“At a time when everybody is talking about religious repression in China,” Massimo Introvigne, an Italian sociologist of religion, told Christianity Today, the government may be trying to send the message, “You say we are persecuting Christianity in Shandong, but exactly in Shandong we are honoring Lottie Moon.”

The designation is also noteworthy because Penglai Island in Shandong province is traditionally known as a Taoist holy site. Yet, in the late 19th century it witnessed waves of American Baptists’ missionary campaigns due to its relative proximity to port cities open to trade with the outside world.

Wulin Shenghui Church, once known as Dengzhou Shenghui church, was designated in part to recognize the historical influence of Moon, a native Virginian, who became one of the most influential Southern Baptist evangelists in northern China during the late 19th and early 20th century. The old church had previously been recognized as a historical landmark by the government of the Shandong province but, the new designation comes from Chinese national authority for historic preservation.

Moon joined the North China Mission Station in 1871 becoming the first single woman to become a Baptist missionary in China. In 1888, she managed to gather $3,315 to fund the building of the church in Penglai as part of a “Christmas offering” fundraising effort among American Baptists.

“Lottie Moon, the greatest missionary, who starved to death in Northeastern China on the 1912 Christmas Eve. She exhausted her savings to feed the starving Chinese people. We are able to know God today because of the missionaries’ sacrifices,” wrote one social media user on Weibo the Chinese version of Twitter shortly before the designation.

Paul Chitwood, President of the International Mission Board, told Kentucky Today that “Lottie Moon’s love for the Chinese people meant that she gave her best to them – and her best was the good news that she shared by her life and witness as a Southern Baptist missionary.”

That spirit lives on through The Lottie Moon Christmas Offering which has a goal of raising $165 million for 2019.

Prior to the establishment of communist rule in 1949, American Baptists engaged in active missionary efforts in the country over the previous century. The Hong Kong Baptist Church, Kowloon International Baptist Church, Macao Baptist Church, The Filipino Baptist Church of Macao and various other Baptist churches founded during this period remain active today. Baptists’ efforts in Hong Kong continued after 1949. The Hong Kong Baptist University was founded in 1956 and is now one of the highest-ranked universities in Asia.

Under the Opening and Reform policy of Deng Xiaoping, which began in 1979, China gradually began to restore acknowledgment of its Christian influence. In 1988 the Church resumed its activity. In 2001 the church completed a substantial renovation and to ensure the structure’s survival. Today the church claims 4,000 members.