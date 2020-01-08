By Douglas Burton

The Trump Administration was quick to highlight that no Americans were killed after Iran fired long-range missiles at American bases in Iraq in response to the assassination of Iranian general Qassim Soleimani last Thursday. However, the attack did result in Iraqi casualties and while both sides seem bent on deescalating tensions, it remains unclear how the current crisis will play out in Washington, Tehran and Baghdad.

In a press conference Wednesday, President Trump called on European and other allies to impose new sanctions on Iran while also calling for more diplomacy. “The fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it,” Trump said. “We do not want to use it.”

Experts say Iran’s missile attacks on Iraq suggested that the country was more interested in saving face than starting a war.

“These Iranian attacks were more facade than substance,” said Ernie Audino, a former U.S. Brigadier General who spent a year embedded with he Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga forces in 2006. “The missile attacks were meant more for their own domestic audience than for strategic effect. They seem to be signaling that they have learned a lesson, and they don’t want any more lessons,” he said to Znews Service Wednesday.

“It appears that Tehran is scaling down. Likely the Iranians will return to their longstanding campaign of covert and proxy operations throughout the region,” he said.

Frank Gaffney, founder of the Center for Security Policy in Washington, said Trump’s decision to target Soleimani appears to have been the correct call. “This Iranian regime has shown itself to respect power,” he said. “Forcefully confronting Iran is the only thing that will

inspire the brave peace demonstrators who are massing in Iraqi cities chanting “Iran Out!”

Indeed Iran’s response to the assassination of Soleimani, who had been responsible for coordinating Iranian backed terrorist attacks across to the Middle East, appears to have been thus far muted. None of Iran’s multiple missile attacks were aimed at highly sensitive targets, like the embassy or anti-Iranian factions in Iraq.

In recent days Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the talk show rounds to defend the administration’s use of a drone to kill Soleimani at the Baghdad airport last Thursday. He refuted claims that Iran, which has pledged to revive its nuclear program, could have a nuclear weapon ready to fire in as little as 7 months. “We are not going to let that happen,” Pompeo said. “The previous Administration had given the Iranians a patient pathway that would have allowed them to obtain a nuclear weapon, but we won’t let that happen.”

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Units and in particular the Al-Quds force which Soleimani commanded are believed to be responsible for the death of 600 American combat fatalities and thousands of Iraqi civilian deaths during the Iraq occupation by Coalition forces.

Iran’s half-hearted missile attack may reflect the embattled nature of the Iranian regime. Former CIA Director David Petraeus has told reporters in the past few days that Iran’s rulers are weakened by embarrassing protests in Iraq and Iran, a sinking economy and the sudden loss of their foremost strategic planner in Soleimani.

But Petraeus is among those who warn that, at least in the near term, Iraq may be the center of turmoil as it is pulled in different directions by Iran and the United States.

Petraeus pointed out that Soleimani was killed alongside Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an Iranian backed umbrella group of militias operating in Iraq. Working through its close ties to Shia political parties in the Iraqi parliament, the PMF has had a dramatic impact on how the crisis has played out in recent days.

Shia political parties in the Iraqi parliament on Sunday passed a resolution demanding that the U.S. forces exit all Iraqi territory. The acting prime minister, Adil Abduhl Madi, marched with the pro-Iranian citizens Sunday and met later with the U.S. Ambassador to make clear that the Parliament had annulled the invitation to U.S. forces dating to 2014 to reoccupy Iraq to fight ISIS. On Tuesday, citizens in the streets of Baghdad appeared to show a united Iraqi front against the United States in staged demonstrations.

However, the “overwhelming” vote of the Parliament to evict U.S. forces was non-binding, since Iraq currently doesn’t have a constitutionally authorized government. Prime Minister Mahdi resigned his post in December due to massive, violent, anti-Iran demonstrations that resulted in more than 400 protestors being shot dead by Shia militia fighters. Prime Minister Adil Abduhl Madi is merely the acting executive of the country. New elections have yet to be announced.

The acting prime minister is handicapped by not having a mandate from the people. Because of a boycott by many parties of the 2018 elections, only about 20 percent of Iraqi voters participated, undermining the legitimacy of the current government.

The vote on Sunday to evict was boycotted by Kurdish and Sunni factions, and the Shia Party headed by former Prime Minister Haider Abadi, who hoped to deny Parliament a quorum to vote.

Although news cameras focused on the copious displays of public sympathy in Iraq for the Iranian terror masterminds, there are signs of determined resistance from Iraqis who call themselves “revolutionaries.” On Monday demonstrators in Nasiriyah held a banner that read, “Iran, gather your dogs. These people are not afraid of you.”

Still, Iranian-backed forces are trying to counter such dissent. ZNews obtained a statement sent this week by the Political Office of Kataib Hezbollah, the largest of the pro-Iranian Iraqi militias, to Iraqi parliamentarians this week that warned, “Iraq sovereignty and the dignity of Iraqi people is a trust [on] your necks. Either honor and highness, or submissiveness and humiliation. Between what is right and what is wrong, there will be severe punishment from the Iraqi people,” said

“Severe punishment” implies a death threat, according to Iraqi Shia researchers who have worked with Western intelligence services and spoke to Zenger News. Whereas Kurdish and Sunni politicians have better chances of going back and being protected in their own areas, Shia politicians have no such chances, since they often reside in crowded neighborhoods of Iraq’s southern cities. In recent days pro-Iranian Shia militiamen have canvassed neighborhoods in Baghdad , reportedly threatening Shia residents.

Such efforts have not always been successful in ensuring that Iraq’s majority Shia population supports the Iranian line. In Nasiriyah, some 225 miles southeast of Baghdad, tens of thousands of Shia anti-Iran demonstrators marched on Tuesday hours ahead of the Iranian strikes according to Arabic language sources.

An anonymous letter from anti-Iranian protesters elsewhere surfaced Monday on Iraqi social media. The letter including a demand that the president of Iraq choose an interim prime minister and prepare for elections within the coming six months. The letter closed with a commitment to the ultimate sacrifice by the protesters: “We, as revolutionists, have come out expecting death, and we will put our lives on the line once again if the prize is the safety and security of our homeland and our beloved people.”