Who Would Win the Euros if It Were Based on Forest Size?

With the Euros fast approaching, Timbersource examined the forestland of the nations participating in the tournament to determine who would come out ‘top of the tree.’ Unfortunately for England, while they make it out of the group stage, they crash out to Germany in the round of 16!

To determine the tournament winner, Timbersource gathered data from Worldometer and the individual statistics hubs of each nation, creating a table showing the different groups and their respective forest sizes. From this, Timbersource analysed the potential draws, mapping out the winners, runners-up, and ‘best third place teams’ to construct the above bracket.

This year’s ‘group of death’ was Group D, featuring heavyweights like France, Austria, and Poland. Despite being the second largest team in terms of forest size, France only managed to secure second place due to the nature of the draw.

The bracket and routes to the final were drawn from the official UEFA Euros bracket, and then cross-referenced with the forestland data to find the eventual winner: Spain. Spain was followed closely by France, with Turkey coming in third.

Which country in the world has the most forestland?

Spain tops the table with over 18 million hectares of forestland, a strength that helped them win the tournament. However, one big country was missing.

Russia tops the list with over 800 million hectares but due to the current situation in Ukraine, they have been banned from participation.

Throughout the tournament, Timbersource will update the bracket to see how the actual Euros matches the Forestland Euros. Hopefully, England will fare better than the round of 16!

Forestry Brings Many Benefits

Forests are often taken for granted, but these leafy giants silently provide a wealth of benefits to our planet and our lives.

Some forestry benefits include:

Helping to mitigate climate change. Forests remove a significant amount of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and help to release oxygen into the air.

Forests give us resources to make timber that can be used in construction and furniture, musical instruments, and more. Timber can also be used for sporting equipment, which may be used in the Olympics!

The full dataset used within the research can be found here.