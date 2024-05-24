Expert Warns Cost-Cutting Leaves UK Properties ‘Stuck in Dark Ages’

A leading figure in the global smart building industry is set to visit the UK and address delegates at a Midlands conference, warning that cost-cutting and traditional practices are keeping the country’s commercial properties “stuck in the Dark Ages”.

Tim Miscovich, the outspoken Chief Commercial Officer of tech innovator wtec, will use his speech at the upcoming Workplace Technology Conference in Derby on June 6 to outline where he believes the UK is falling short.

Tim’s company manufactures smartengine, a network-powered lighting and sensor technology that offers energy savings and provides sensor data on electricity usage, air quality, temperature, and room occupancy levels to the building’s management system, enabling operators to gain a comprehensive understanding of their space.

The company has implemented its technology in buildings operated by some of the world’s most renowned companies, including Google, Meta, Apple, PWC, and Gymshark.

Additionally, wtec’s smart building technology has been installed in high-profile projects in New York City, such as the 61st floor of SL Green’s iconic ONE Vanderbilt building and Remy-Cointreau’s new NY headquarters at Rudin Management’s 3 Times Square.

Smart building technology is widely adopted and understood in the USA, which has embraced its benefits, including sustainability, cost savings, and enhanced comfort for building occupants.

In contrast, Tim asserts that the UK’s uptake of the technology has been disappointingly slow, attributing this to cultural attitudes towards building methods, risk-taking, and expenditure.

He said: “Compared to the United States, I would say that when it comes to smart building technology the UK, and in many respects wider Europe, is, sadly, stuck in the Dark Ages.

“Linking the horizontal and vertical technologies of a building is now becoming a standard practice in the US and other parts of the world and we are increasingly working with smaller, less well-known firms that are investing in these technologies so they can have the most intelligent, sustainable and user-friendly space.

“Saving energy is at the heart of this. Some people think that because we drive around in big trucks in the States we’re free and easy when it comes to energy use in our buildings, but they couldn’t be more wrong, because reducing energy waste is good business and we’re all about doing things that make sense.

“The UK has made some strides, but it hasn’t got there yet with technology that has been readily available, for the last 10 years. I would equate it to the conversion from analogue to VoIP phones.”

Tim will also highlight a positive example in the UK’s property landscape – Treetops Hospice in Risley, located just eight miles from the conference venue.

The hospice boasts one of the UK healthcare sector’s most advanced buildings, a therapy centre for children who have experienced bereavement, built as part of the BBC Children In Need’s DIY: SOS project last year.

Among the hundreds of plasterers, carpenters, and landscape gardeners who volunteered their time for the project was a team from Derby firm Scenariio, which installed wtec’s smartengine technology. This integrates with the BMS to provide real-time data on energy optimisation, human-centric lighting, and indoor air quality.

Tim said: “It’s a perfect example of how everything works together to make the building more energy efficient and comfortable for the people who use it and I’m looking forward to a visit when I’m in Derby.”

The one-day Workplace Conference will be held at Derby’s Chocolate Factory venue, located downstairs from Scenariio’s offices on Siddals Road.

The event will feature a mix of exhibits and trade stands, as well as discussions from Tim and other industry experts on how AI can create intelligent buildings that offer occupants a more tailored and individual user experience.

George Pritchard, Technical Director of Scenariio, said: “Tim is right at the cutting-edge of the smart building industry and we’re really looking forward to what he has to say.

“Although he pulls no punches, his comments on how the UK is falling behind when it comes to smart building technology will certainly get people thinking and, we hope, will help to shake up the industry.”

Registration for the event is free, but attendees will be invited to make a donation to Treetops Hospice. For more information and to book your place, visit https://www.workplacetechnology.io/