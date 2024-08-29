Party Party of Rhode Island Updates on Ballot Access Campaign

The Party Party of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that it has commenced returning ballot access signatures to city and town halls across the state. This significant milestone represents a crucial step in the Party Party’s mission to introduce fresh perspectives into Rhode Island’s political landscape, with the ultimate goal of securing 5% (or more) of the vote in the 2024 general election, thus becoming the third officially recognised political party in Rhode Island.

“We are thrilled to have reached this important milestone in our journey to bring meaningful reform to Rhode Island’s political landscape,” said Tony Jones, founder of the Party Party of Rhode Island. “Our success in gathering signatures is a testament to the hard work of our supporters and we are excited to continue building momentum and engaging with voters across the state.”

In recent weeks, dedicated supporters of the Party Party of Rhode Island have worked tirelessly to collect the required number of signatures from registered voters.

Once the submission of ballot access signatures is finalised, the Party Party will shift its focus to engaging with voters throughout the state.

The Party Party of Rhode Island is committed to listening to the concerns of Rhode Islanders and working collaboratively to address the challenges facing the state.

For more information, please visit www.partyparty.vote or follow us on X @PartyPartyofRI.