EasyJet Celebrates 73-Year-Old Great-Grandmother as Their Oldest Cabin Crew Member

EasyJet recently commemorated the 73rd birthday of their oldest cabin crew member, Pam Clark, who has been with the budget airline for an impressive 20 years. Pam, a soon-to-be great-grandmother, has flown over 4,500 flights and served around 800,000 passengers during her tenure.

After a successful career as a hairdresser, Pam decided to pursue her childhood dream of working as cabin crew while on a family vacation to Madrid. Since then, she has become a beloved figure among customers, earning the affectionate nickname ‘Nana Pam’. Over the years, she has had the opportunity to serve footballers, TV stars, and even a trombone that required its own seat.

To celebrate Pam’s milestone, easyJet surprised her with a plane-shaped cake topped with a miniature version of herself. Additionally, she received a framed photograph of her recruitment training completion and balloons shaped like the number 73.

Pam, hailing from Milton Keynes, shared her advice for individuals over 45 considering a career as cabin crew: “Go for it.” She emphasized that age and experience bring valuable qualities to the role. Pam has noticed an increasing number of colleagues who, like her, have made bold career changes later in life. She cherishes the opportunity to meet passengers from all over the world and provide them with a memorable travel experience.

In her newly appointed role as a recruitment ambassador, Pam is now helping easyJet encourage other individuals over 45 to join the company. Since its launch, this initiative has already seen a 10% increase in applications.

Jane Storm, Group People Director at easyJet, expressed pride in having Pam on their team, highlighting her as a testament to their warm and welcoming cabin crew dedicated to exceptional customer service. Storm encouraged individuals of all ages who share their passion to join easyJet, expressing hope that Pam’s story will inspire more talented individuals to pursue careers with the airline.

EasyJet’s celebration of Pam Clark showcases their commitment to fostering an inclusive work environment and recognising the valuable contributions of individuals across all age groups.