Young Neurodivergent Non-Binary Entrepreneur Launches New Fashion Brand at Manchester Pride

This weekend, Manchester Pride became the platform for an exciting new fashion brand launch. A young, neurodivergent, non-binary, and LGBT entrepreneur proudly introduced FAGUE, a boutique label that embodies diversity, inclusivity, and fearless self-expression.

FAGUEfashion.com aims to shake up the fashion industry with its unapologetically bold designs and mission to challenge conventional norms. The brand’s debut collection, unveiled during the lively Manchester Pride event, draws its inspiration from the rich diversity and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community. Featuring innovative design, high-quality craftsmanship, and an inclusive ethos, FAGUE is set to become a favourite among those who value authenticity and style.

Nick Hurley, the creative mind behind FAGUE, shared their inspiration: “Fashion has always been a way for me to express my identity and challenge the status quo. With FAGUEfashion.com, I want to create a space where everyone, regardless of their gender, neurodiversity, or background, can feel seen, celebrated, and empowered. And it doesn’t stop there, every single sale contributes towards LGBTQIA+ causes and charities.”

The launch at Manchester Pride was met with enthusiastic support, as attendees admired the unique designs and the brand’s strong commitment to inclusivity. The collection features a range of gender-fluid clothing, with statement pieces that are both fashionable and functional. From bold prints to versatile silhouettes, each item is designed to make a statement while providing comfort for wearers of all identities. Unlike other brands, FAGUE does not categorise its clothing by gender.

FAGUE is more than just a fashion label; it’s a movement. By embracing neurodiversity and breaking free from traditional fashion’s binary constraints, FAGUE is leading the way for a new generation of designers and fashion enthusiasts. The brand is dedicated to building a community that celebrates individuality and encourages everyone to express themselves without fear.

As the fashion industry continues to evolve, FAGUE is at the forefront of a new wave of designers who are redefining style in today’s world. By working exclusively with LGBTQIA+ designers, makers, and suppliers, FAGUE is reshaping what fashion can be. With a strong online presence and plans for future collections, the brand is set to make a significant impact on the fashion scene.

For more information about the exciting new brand, pop along to their eye-catching clothing shop at FAGUEfashion.com