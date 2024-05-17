New Sex Toy Brand Bed Nerdz Launches Curated Gift Boxes

Bed Nerdz, an innovative new brand, aims to change the way people perceive sex toys. Inspired by the creativity and adventurous spirit of California, they hope to shake up the sex toy industry by embracing self-love and luxury through the gift of pleasure.

Announcing its launch, the team invites adults of all backgrounds to indulge in the pleasure and unique unboxing experience of its specially curated sex toy gift boxes. Bed Nerdz is dedicated to enhancing intimacy by exploring personal pleasure and celebrating the joy of discovery through premium, innovative products designed for every individual’s preferences and desires.

Introducing the Golden State Collection



Bed Nerdz is thrilled to introduce its flagship Golden State Collection. Comprised of a trio of premium, curated sex toy gift boxes, each reflecting the vibrant lifestyle of California, the Golden State Collection is here to inspire exploration, celebrate pleasure, and offer an exciting unboxing experience that ignites desire. The Golden State Collection includes:

Sunset Strip Sex Toy Gift Box (£188.00): Experience the electrifying energy of LA’s Sunset Strip with products tailored for an ultimate summer escape. This box includes the wand massager CALI, the G-spot vibrator MIKI and the clitoral stimulation toy JESSE, each designed to transport you to a world of bliss.

Rodeo Drive Sex Toy Gift Box (£188.00): Step into a world of luxury and passion with Rodeo Drive. This box features the vibrating cock ring JOEY, the remote-controlled bullet vibrator SANDY and the prostate massager BODHI, offering a premium, intimate experience for those seeking to elevate their sensual life to new heights.

La La Land Mystery Sex Toy Gift Box (£188.00): Discover new favourites with a personalised selection of three toys. This mystery box is tailored specifically to your preferences, ensuring a unique and intimate selection of toys.

Championing Sexual Wellness Education and Exploration



Bed Nerdz is more than just a curator of high-quality sex toys; it’s a platform for empowerment and education in the world of sexual wellness. Recognising the importance of informed choices and safe practices, Bed Nerdz offers a wealth of resources on its blog, including expert-written guides on proper sex toy use and maintenance. These resources aim to demystify the use of adult toys and promote a more open dialogue about sexual health and pleasure.

Damien Muretti, Co-Founder of Bed Nerdz, commented:



“In founding Bed Nerdz and creating the Golden State Collection, our mission was really to shake up the way people think about sex toys and enhance their sex lives. Sex toys should be seen as ways to embrace self-love, and we hope that our products inspire people to treat themselves and discover new ways to make their romantic lives vibrant and exciting.”

The Golden State Collection, along with a range of accessories intended to help take sexual experiences to the next level, is now available for purchase on the Bed Nerdz website, with next-day shipping options. Each item is discreetly packaged to ensure privacy and elegance in delivery.