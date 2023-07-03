Infinitesimal Louis Vuitton Pouch Tinier Than a Grain of Salt Fetches £50,000

An infinitesimal Louis Vuitton purse, smaller than the dimension of a grain of salt, has been successfully sold for an impressive £50,000.

The vibrant neon green pouch boasts dimensions of merely 657 x 222 x 700 micrometres.

Despite its laughably diminutive size, the distinguished LV logo of Louis Vuitton has been intricately engraved upon it.

To behold the pattern, the fortunate new owner will require the assistance of a microscope.

Given its minute proportions, it is more likely to serve as an artistic masterpiece.

This minuscule carrier replicates the design of Louis Vuitton’s renowned OnTheGo MM Tote bag.

The original full-sized version of the bag retails at a price of £2,340.

Surprisingly, the microscopic edition fetched a staggering price that surpasses the original by more than twenty-fold.

The creation of this peculiar item was undertaken by the New York art collective known as MSCHF.

This controversial brand previously garnered attention for releasing trainers infused with actual human blood.

The auction for the bag was conducted by Joopiter, the auction house belonging to Pharrell Williams.

The winning bid for this extraordinary item amounted to £50,000 ($63,750).

Pharrell himself recently assumed the role of the new creative director for Louis Vuitton menswear.

A representative from MSCHF remarked, “Smaller in size than a grain of sea salt and possessing a slender profile that could traverse the eye of a needle, this purse is so minute that it necessitates the aid of a microscope to be perceived.

“There exist large handbags, average-sized handbags, and small handbags, but this masterpiece epitomizes the pinnacle of bag miniaturization.

“As a functional object like a handbag continues to diminish in size, its status evolves into a progressively abstract representation until it becomes solely a symbol of the brand.”