Emre Bardan Launches Campaign to Tackle Underreported Violence

Glamhairartist Emre Bardan is spearheading a collective social media campaign aimed at raising awareness of underreported violence and the narratives that are often overlooked.

The ‘FREEEMREBARDENMOVEMENT’ is a staunch stand against abuse, focusing on highlighting the frequently ignored stories surrounding addiction, assault, and domestic abuse. The movement aims to shed light on the violence and struggles that often go unheard, while also creating safe spaces where individuals can share their experiences and find support within their communities.

Emre Bardan, who was once silenced by his struggles with addiction and trauma, has now reclaimed his life following a four-year hiatus dedicated to self-reflection, healing, and recovery from abuse and addiction. His journey, marked by challenges that many have faced but few have had the opportunity to voice, fuels his hope that this movement will inspire aspiring hairstylists and others grappling with their own challenges to seek help. Through his advocacy, he encourages others to pursue their dreams without fear or stigma.

Recently, Bardan has opened up about his struggles with mental health. By sharing his experiences, he hopes to foster a supportive community where people can discuss their challenges openly and seek help without judgement.

“Living with the stigma of addiction can be a lonely journey,” Emre Bardan said. “I am overcoming these challenges head-on with a fabulous support system. I am speaking up to help those with similar struggles who have often been overlooked.”

According to the United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics, three in every 100 men aged 16 years or over experienced domestic abuse in the last year. The Crime Survey for England and Wales reported that 751,000 men suffered domestic abuse in 2023.

In 2022, The National Centre for Domestic Violence highlighted that 1 in 5 adults experience domestic violence in their lifetime. This statistic equates to 1 in 4 women and 1 in 6-7 men, with domestic abuse remaining a largely hidden crime that often goes unreported to the police.

As part of his initiative, Bardan is actively engaging with his followers on social media platforms to raise awareness about mental health resources and recovery options available to those in need. His dedication to advocacy not only empowers him but also inspires countless others who may feel isolated in their experiences.

“I feel a profound sense of solidarity and support for those with struggles like mine,” Bardan said. “I want them to know that they are not alone.

“I believe I am a good person who has gotten a raw deal. Life is going to change, and I will keep going. I want to help others do the same.”

The movement invites everyone to unite and work towards creating a more inclusive environment for discussions of mental health and personal recovery journeys.

“Together, we can break the silence surrounding these critical issues and support one another in healing,” Bardan added. “Never forget social media is not what it looks like; no one knows what is going on behind the scenes of all the chaos life needs to deal with globally.”