Candlelighters Hosts Family Fun Day at Sherburn Aero Club, Bringing Joy to Children with Cancer

Candlelighters, a children’s cancer charity, held its annual Family Fun Day at Sherburn Aero Club in Yorkshire this summer, offering a special day out for children with cancer and their families during the school holidays.

The event, which took place at Sherburn-in-Elmet Airfield at the end of July, featured an array of activities, including flying in light aircraft, exploring the interior of a fire engine, and experiencing fast car rides around the airfield. The day also included a disco, face-painting, and a raffle with various prizes.

Lori Reed, a community support worker for Candlelighters who was part of the team on the day, highlighted the importance of the event in the charity’s schedule.

“The Family Fun Day is a great opportunity for families to be able to come together for a relaxed day where the pressure is off for a short while,” said Lori. “Being able to watch families make memories and spend quality time together at an event where they feel comfortable and supported is what it is all about. It was clear to see how much the day meant to them and we’re grateful to the volunteers who ensured everything ran smoothly — we couldn’t have done it without them.”

The day was made possible by the efforts of volunteers from Candlelighters and the support of Sherburn Aero Club, which is based at Sherburn-in-Elmet Airfield in North Yorkshire. The Club, known for its pilot training, flying experiences, and membership activities, has been organising the Family Fun Day for Candlelighters for more than 15 years. The diverse range of activities ensures that all children and their families can take part and enjoy the experience.

“Nothing compares to seeing so many oncology families coming together, sharing smiles and creating beautiful memories,” said a parent who attended the event. “It was a fantastic day filled with love and laughter. A huge thank you to everyone involved.”

Candlelighters, a charity based in Yorkshire, has been providing support to children diagnosed with cancer and their families for nearly 50 years. The charity offers a range of support services on the oncology wards at Leeds Children’s Hospital, as well as emotional and practical assistance at its Family Support Centre in Leeds. Additionally, Candlelighters funds crucial research into childhood cancer and its effects. The annual Family Fun Day is just one event in a packed calendar of support for families throughout Yorkshire.

Each year, around 150 children in Yorkshire are diagnosed with cancer, contributing to more than 2,000 cases across the UK. Candlelighters is committed to offering comprehensive support to these children and their families in Yorkshire, while also aiming to improve outcomes and lives for children with cancer everywhere through supporting vital research.

To find out more about how to support children diagnosed with cancer and their families in the Yorkshire region, visit the Candlelighters website: https://www.candlelighters.org.uk