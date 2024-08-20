Joint Town Hall Held by Independent and Third-Party Attorney General Candidates

This election season features a significant number of independent and third-party candidates. What inspires a candidate to run outside the traditional two-party system? What options are available to Utahns among these independent and third-party candidates?

On the 29th of August at 6:30 PM at Sandy City Library, several independent and third-party candidates will come together to explain why choices beyond the two main parties could benefit Utah’s political landscape. Candidates running for Governor, Attorney General, Auditor, Senate, and various other offices will be present. The event offers the public a chance to meet these candidates, ask questions, and learn more about the growing movement towards political alternatives aimed at improving governance in Utah.

“Some offices in Utah function at their best and highest levels when they are independent of the two main parties,” remarked Austin Hepworth, an independent candidate for Attorney General. “The State Auditor and Attorney General should not be controlled by the party in power, as this produces conflicts of interest. Just as we do not let Wall Street audit itself, or professional sports teams select their own referees, so too should the government be subject to truly independent audits and independent officials who simply enforce the law without push or persuasion of the governing party.” Austin continued, “A strong system of checks and balances helps to keep politics clean, helps with establishing trust, and makes for a better system overall. When checks and balances suffer, problems creep in, and over time, these can compound into more serious issues if not timely addressed.”

The independent and third-party candidates are all working to build and shape something new in the minds and hearts of the people they aim to represent. Our current state and situation are not fixed, and alternative outcomes can be achieved by doing things differently than before.

This event will allow Utahns to gain a deeper understanding and become part of the growing work of those striving to shape and create a better future.

Event Address:

Sandy City Library

10100 Petunia Way

Sandy, UT 84092