Media Storehouse Commemorates 20 Years of Wall Art Excellence

Media Storehouse, a top provider of high-quality wall art, is thrilled to announce its 20th anniversary. The company’s inaugural sale took place on 22nd May 2004, coinciding with the FA Cup Final. Remarkably, Manchester United claimed the title again, exactly 20 years later.

From modest beginnings, Media Storehouse has grown into a recognised name in the wall art industry, known for its vast collection of millions of images and a wide array of framing and customisation options.

A Journey of Growth and Innovation

Media Storehouse’s journey began with a vision to bring iconic moments and stunning imagery to life through top-quality prints. Initially focusing on sports photography, the company rapidly broadened its scope to include a wide variety of images spanning various genres, such as landscapes, animals, architecture, history, and fine art.

By collaborating with renowned photographers and image libraries, the company ensures that each print meets the highest standards of excellence. This dedication to quality is further reflected in the variety of framing options available, allowing customers to personalise their wall art to match their unique tastes and décor styles.

A Milestone Worth Celebrating

“Reaching our 20th anniversary is a significant achievement and a testament to our dedication to excellence and innovation,” said Matt Hamer, CEO. “We are incredibly proud of our journey and the impact we’ve made in the wall art industry. Our success is a reflection of the hard work of our team, the loyalty of our customers, and the strength of our partnerships.”

International Expansions

Over the last two decades, Media Storehouse has expanded significantly, extending its reach to international markets including Australia, the USA, Canada, and Ireland. This global presence showcases the universal appeal of their high-quality photo prints and wall art. With further expansion plans in the pipeline, Media Storehouse aims to bring its exceptional wall art experiences to even more customers worldwide.

“We are excited about the future and the endless possibilities it holds,” added Matt Hamer. “Our goal is to continue providing our customers with unique, high-quality wall art that enhances their living spaces and brings joy to their lives. We look forward to the next 20 years and beyond.”

About Media Storehouse



Poster Prints, Fine Art Prints, Canvas Prints, Framed Prints, Media Storehouse is your one-stop destination for high-quality wall art. Offering a carefully curated selection of 6+ million images, the company captures the beauty and diversity of the world around us. From landscapes and animals to architecture and historical moments, Media Storehouse provides Photo Prints Jigsaw Puzzles , Housewares and so much more in a variety of sizes and finishes to suit personal preferences and styles. Founded in 2003, Media Storehouse has built a reputation for delivering bespoke wall art solutions to customers worldwide.

With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Media Storehouse continues to set the standard in the wall art industry.