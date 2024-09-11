CELLER8® to Participate in Battle Cancer London to Support Cancer Research and Awareness

CELLER8 is delighted to announce its involvement in the upcoming Battle Cancer London event, taking place on 14th September at London Olympia. This renowned fitness competition is dedicated to raising essential funds for cancer research and support programmes, and CELLER8 is proud to play a significant role in this year’s event.

For this year’s competition, CELLER8 will be providing vital support to athletes in the recovery zone after they’ve completed their workouts. Founder Andy Smith will not only be cheering on the competitors but will also be participating himself, embodying the determination and resilience that this event symbolises.

The CELLER8 team will be positioned in the recovery zone, where they will offer Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy sessions to athletes. PEMF therapy is widely recognised for its ability to promote healing, relieve pain, and improve physical performance. Competitors will have the chance to experience the benefits of PEMF firsthand, including quicker recovery times and relief from muscle soreness, helping them feel at their best after the event.

Andy Smith, founder of CELLER8, commented: “Our participation in London’s Battle Cancer event is deeply personal to me. Like many others, my family has been affected by cancer, and this cause is close to my heart. To prepare for the intense workout ahead, I’ve been using PEMF and red-light therapy daily, which has been invaluable in enhancing my recovery and performance. It’s an honour to support such an important cause, and I’m committed to giving my all in the fight against cancer.”

Battle Cancer is an international fitness event that unites communities to raise funds for cancer charities. With competitions hosted in various cities around the globe, Battle Cancer has raised millions for cancer research and support services. Participants engage in high-intensity workouts, each movement symbolising the ongoing fight against cancer and honouring the strength of those affected by the disease.

The CELLER8 team is proud to have supported numerous individuals in their cancer battles through the use of PEMF technology, which has helped improve recovery and overall well-being. They encourage everyone to join them in this vital cause, whether through fundraising or attending the Battle Cancer event on 14th September. Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by cancer and work towards a healthier, stronger future.