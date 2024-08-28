ONEPLAYR Brings Football Market into Digital Era with Blockchain and NFTs

A new era for football is dawning as ONEPLAYR leads a digital revolution that redefines the online football experience through blockchain, NFTs, and artificial intelligence. This innovative platform pushes the boundaries of the sport by enabling fans and players alike to actively engage with the global community—and benefit from it.

“ONEPLAYR isn’t just a platform; it’s a movement that connects football lovers everywhere—whether you’re a player, a weekend warrior, or a fan. We’re linking up football enthusiasts worldwide and using cutting-edge technology to create a dynamic, interactive community,” says Fabio Murolo, Founder and CEO of ONEPLAYR. As a seasoned cybersecurity expert and successful startup entrepreneur, Murolo is driven by his mission to digitally democratise the sport.

ONEPLAYR utilises an AI-powered analysis system where players can upload football videos during the registration process, which are then analysed by the AI. Based on this analysis, the player receives a limited series of custom NFTs representing their unique abilities (a digital player card). These NFTs can be traded on ONEPLAYR’s marketplace. A TikTok-style feed and advanced search features help the community discover players.

“With ONEPLAYR, we’ve created a platform where the community doesn’t just watch—members can actually invest in players directly,” Murolo explains. “By purchasing a player’s NFT early on, our users can essentially secure a stake in that player’s career. As the player gains popularity within the community, the value of the NFT increases. Not only do the players benefit, but for the first time, fans who’ve invested in these NFTs do too.”

In-app ad revenue, transaction fees, and challenge royalties are fairly divided between players and NFT holders. Unlike other social media platforms, this approach gives fans an active role in a player’s success.

At its heart, ONEPLAYR isn’t just about technological innovation but also about creating a vibrant, global football community where competition and fun are at the forefront. Players of all skill levels compete in various challenges, while the community decides who wins. Winners earn exclusive rewards or unique experiences. In-game incentives and an active NFT marketplace offer even more engagement.

The ONEPLAYR Token Model

ONEPLAYR operates on a transparent token model that ensures fair distribution of rewards:

£PLAYR Token: This token allows users to purchase NFTs, earn rewards, unlock exclusive promotions, and participate in special events. It’s the primary currency for all activities within the platform.

£PLAYR will be listed on both centralised and decentralised exchanges (CEXs and DEXs) to provide maximum accessibility and liquidity for token holders.

£FAN Token: Generated by staking £PLAYR, £FAN tokens unlock access to premium perks like exclusive app features, discounts, and special in-game rewards.

ONEPLAYR is also deeply committed to social causes: 10% of all transaction fees are donated to national and international education and youth development programmes. The distribution of these donations is decided by a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO).

Since 15th August, the first airdrop phase of ONEPLAYR has been live. Football fans can earn free £PLAYR tokens by joining the ONEPLAYR Discord, participating in the “Refer a Friend” campaign, and following ONEPLAYR on various social networks. A total of 500 million coins are being distributed for free during this airdrop phase.

Starting 15th September, the official presale phase of the £PLAYR Token will begin, giving fans the chance to purchase tokens at a discounted price. The Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is scheduled for Q1 2025. The beta launch of the app is planned for late October, with 10,000 users getting early access. The official app launch will coincide with the ICO.

ONEPLAYR’s actions are fully transparent, with every step available to the public. Murolo states, “With this transparent approach, we aim to keep our users involved from the beginning and allow them to actively track the progress of our project.”

ONEPLAYR is backed by strong support and partnerships. More than 40 professional football players have already pledged their support, with four featured on the website. Additional well-known pros, including international stars, will be introduced soon. ONEPLAYR’s partners include the renowned creative agency Zum goldenen Hirschen, digital service provider Up Solutions, and prominent crypto lawyer Michael Kissler.