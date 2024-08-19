Rye Harvest Fair to Spotlight Local Wine and Food Artisans

The inaugural Rye Harvest Wine & Food Fair is set to take place on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th September at the Cricket Salts in Rye, East Sussex.

This exciting new event has been organised by festival director and Rye business owner Jane Brook, with backing from Rother District Council, to highlight the finest wine and artisanal food from the surrounding area.

The fair will feature 13 local vineyards, including Gusbourne, Tillingham, Charles Palmer, and Oxney. Alongside the wines, there will be market stalls offering a variety of artisanal brews, high-quality meats, fresh vegetables, cheeses, and charcuterie.

Jane Brook says, “We wanted to create an event to shine a spotlight on the award-winning distillers, brewers, winemakers, and food producers of East Sussex and Kent. For a small town, we have access to an incredible range of local produce from land and sea – the ethos of our event is to promote those exceptional producers within a 40-mile radius of Rye.”

“The weekend promises to be really memorable, not just a food and drink festival but a cultural experience. The line-up includes live music, talks, comedy, poetry, cookery demonstrations, and fine dining. It’s a completely unique event, and we’re thrilled that it is taking place within the Rye Arts Festival, which runs throughout September. Rye is a beautiful medieval town with a rich cultural heritage, and we’re proud to be adding to the impressive and diverse programme that the arts festival is known for.”

The Rye Harvest Wine & Food Fair will kick off on Friday 13th September with an English Fizz & Canapé Party. This exclusive event will feature a special guest DJ set by horticulturist Auntie Maureen.

On Saturday evening, 14th September, a Wild Harvest Supper will offer a hyper-local culinary experience crafted by renowned forager chef, Flavour Fred. Each course will be paired with wines from local vineyards, making it a true celebration of Rye’s gastronomic excellence.

A Jazz Breakfast on Sunday 15th September will present guests with a locally sourced breakfast menu accompanied by a live performance from Rye Jazz Festival favourite, Kitty LaRoar.

The fair will conclude on Sunday afternoon with a free live comedy and cooking demonstration by the brilliantly funny, award-winning comedian George Egg.

Tickets are available at https://www.wineandfoodfair.events/get-tickets