The Most Popular Finance “Finfluencers” Influencers, Revealed

Humphrey Yang ( 54.3M followers , likes and subscribers ) conquers social media as the most popular finance influencer .

Tori Dunlap ( 26.9M followers , likes and subscribers ) and Taylor Price (21.9M followers , likes and subscribers ) take centre stage in the top three .

The new research ranked 50 influencers based on their follower , like and subscriber count across Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Humphrey Yang has been named the most popular finance influencer.

The new research, conducted by online trading expert Investingoal, gathered data on 50 finance influencers – also known as “finfluencers” – based on their follower, like and subscriber count across Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Overall Rank Top Finance Influencers Total Follower, Like and Subscriber Count 1 Humphrey Yang 54,317,401 2 Tori Dunlap 26,911,980 3 Taylor Price 21,908,968 4 Steve 15,101,585 5 Josh Rincon 10,298,804 6 Poku Banks 9,706,500 7 Parii Bafna 5,728,161 8 Jeremy Schneider 4,162,066 9 Delyanne Barros 4,137,079 10 Anthony O’Neal 3,766,200

1. Humphrey Yang – 54.3M

Humphrey Yang has been crowned the most popular finance influencer. The 35-year-old “finfluencer” has accumulated an astonishing 54,317,401 followers, likes and subscribers across social media, with 501,000 Instagram followers, 3,300,000 TikTok and 49,500,000 likes on TikTok.

Their original content centres around personal finance, including savings and tax credit tips. Humphrey also works with non-profit organisations to help businesses and consumers, often handing out $1,000 in cash to members of the general public.



2. Tori Dunlap – 26.9M

Tori Dunlap is the second most popular finance influencer. Overall, she has 26,911,980 followers, likes and subscribers across social media. Their most popular accounts are TikTok, with 2,300,000 followers and 24,500,000 likes, and Facebook, with 31,000 followers and 25,000 likes.

After saving $100,000 at 25-years-old, Tori has empowered women with knowledge about personal finance, including negotiating salary, paying off debt, building savings and investing, as well as publishing the book Financial Feminist in 2022.

3. Taylor Price – 21.9M

The third most popular finance influencer is Taylor Price. This “finfluencer” is a “Gen-Z financial activist”, with 21,908,968 followers, likes and subscribers across social media, including 107,000 Instagram followers, and 1,100,000 followers and 20,700,000 likes on TikTok.

Taylor has a bright and bubbly personality that transpires on screen, discussing all things money, such as improving your credit score, analysing celebrity investments and exploring the intricacies of Bitcoin.

4. Steve – 15.1M

Steve, also known as the Financial Freedom Coach, comes in fourth place. This financial influencer has 15,101,585 followers, likes and subscribers – including 40,200 YouTube subscribers, 9,28,500 TikTok followers and 13,900,000 likes on TikTok.

Since reaching financial freedom at 33-years-old, Steve has been teaching people everything there is to know about personal finance, including investing, saving, taxes and more.

5. Josh Rincon – 10.2M

Josh Rincon is the fifth most popular finance influencer, with 10,298,804 followers, likes and subscribers across social media. This includes 5,300,000 Facebook followers, 479,500 TikTok followers and 4,300,000 likes on TikTok.

This millennial “finfluencer” is a proud advocate of educational finance. The Program Director of a financial non-profit, Advance Latino, Josh also posts regular videos about digital money and discount hacks.

6. Poku Banks – 9.7M

The sixth most popular is Poku Banks. This “finfluencer” has a total of 9,706,500 followers, likes and subscribers, with 339,200 followers and 9,300,000 likes on TikTok, as well as 29,500 subscribers on YouTube.

Poku is on a mission to help younger people make the most out of their money. The influencer is happy to meet the general public and discuss worthwhile money saving tactics, such as making the most out of the NatWest Thrive Programme.

7. Parii Bafna – 5.7M

Parii Bafna is the seventh most popular finance influencer. Overall, the “finfluencer” has 5,728,161 followers, likes and subscribers across social media. This includes 324,400 followers and 5,400,000 likes on TikTok, and 2,251 followers on Instagram.

Parii creates engaging content around personal finance, including credit cards, drop shipping and Bitcoin. The 21-year-old is also the co-founder of Jumpstart, an organisation which helps students develop their businesses.

8. Jeremy Schneider – 4.1M

In eighth place, Jeremy Schneider’s Personal Finance Club has 4,162,066 followers, likes and subscribers on social media. This includes 487,000 Instagram followers, 124,600 TikTok followers and 3,500,000 likes on TikTok.

Jeremy has a net worth of over $4 million and retired at 36-years-old. To help other people reach the same level of financial freedom, this “finfluencer” posts inspirational content about money management and investment tactics.

9. Delyanne Barros – 4.1M

Delyanne Barros is the ninth most popular finance influencer. The retired attorney has 4,137,079 followers, likes and subscribers altogether, with 333,400 TikTok followers, 3,600,000 TikTok likes and 14,300 Twitter followers.

With 14 years of experience as a plaintiff-side employment attorney, this “finfluencer” has used their knowledge of investing to help people pay off their debt and start investing their money. Delyanne also hosts a finance podcast produced by CNN.

10. Anthony O’Neal – 3.7M

In tenth place, Anthony O’Neal has 3,766,200 followers, likes and subscribers across social media. This includes 347,000 Instagram followers and 599,000 YouTube subscribers.

In addition to posting inspirational content, this “finfluencer” is the bestselling author of multiple books and the Chief Executive Officer of The Neatness Network.