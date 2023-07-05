NBB Recycled Furniture Proudly Sponsors Hana Leonard’s ‘Plastic Fantastic’ Garden, Achieving Silver at RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival

NBB Recycled Furniture, a leading provider of sustainable outdoor furniture, is delighted to announce its sponsorship of the captivating ‘Plastic Fantastic’ garden designed by the renowned Hana Leonard. The garden has achieved a remarkable Silver Silt Award at the prestigious RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, showcasing its innovative design and strong environmental focus.

The RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival is an annual event that celebrates exceptional horticultural displays and cutting-edge garden designs. Running from July 4th to 9th, the festival attracts a diverse audience, including industry professionals, enthusiasts, and nature lovers. Amidst this vibrant gathering, Hana Leonard’s ‘Plastic Fantastic’ garden, located at stand 272, has emerged as a standout attraction, embodying sustainability and creativity.

NBB Recycled Furniture, with its unwavering commitment to promoting eco-friendly practices and responsible UK manufacturing, found a perfect partnership in Hana Leonard’s vision for the ‘Plastic Fantastic‘ garden. The garden aimed to raise awareness about plastic pollution and inspire individuals and businesses to embrace more sustainable choices in their daily lives.

Through its sponsorship, NBB Recycled Furniture provided sustainable seating and fencing solutions that seamlessly complemented the garden’s theme and purpose. The company’s range of recycled plastic furniture, crafted from post-consumer waste materials, not only offered visual appeal but also demonstrated the potential of reusing and repurposing plastic waste.

Rhianon Gwyther, trading manager of NBB Recycled Furniture, expressed immense pride in sponsoring Hana Leonard’s ‘Plastic Fantastic’ garden at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival. Gwyther stated, “Hana’s creative approach to addressing plastic pollution perfectly aligns with our values and mission to provide sustainable outdoor furniture solutions. This collaboration underscores the significance of reevaluating our relationship with plastic and showcases how recycled materials can be transformed into functional and aesthetically pleasing furniture pieces.”

The Silver Silt Award bestowed upon the ‘Plastic Fantastic’ garden serves as a testament to Hana Leonard’s exceptional talent and NBB Recycled Furniture’s dedication to promoting sustainable practices. This recognition further reinforces the importance of embracing environmentally friendly solutions and encourages individuals and businesses to make conscious choices that contribute to a greener future.

For more information about NBB Recycled Furniture and its range of sustainable outdoor furniture solutions, please visit their official website at www.recycledfurniture.co.uk.

To learn more about the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival and explore Hana Leonard’s ‘Plastic Fantastic’ garden, please visit the festival’s official website at https://www.rhs.org.uk/shows-events/rhs-hampton-court-palace-garden-festival.