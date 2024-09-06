Innovative trial reveals potential of heat batteries to revolutionise UK heating

A revolutionary new heat battery technology could help millions of UK households switch to low-carbon electric heating while easing strain on the energy grid. The Neat Heat trial, conducted by UK Power Networks in collaboration with OVO and tepeo, has shown that this technology could be key in helping the UK achieve its Net Zero goals by 2050.

The trial, which ran for 18 months, involved the installation of tepeo’s Zero Emission Boiler (ZEB), a heat battery system, in homes across Southeast and East England. The findings demonstrated that this all-electric, low-carbon alternative to gas boilers could shift up to 95% of heating demand from peak energy times to off-peak periods. As a result, homes can remain warm in the winter months while reducing carbon emissions by around 15,600 kgCO2e, compared to conventional gas boilers.

By taking advantage of the ZEB’s thermal storage capabilities, households were able to ‘charge’ their heating systems during cheaper, off-peak hours, releasing heat when needed. Interest in the trial was high, with more than 2,000 registrations for the limited spaces, underscoring the growing demand for alternatives to fossil fuel-based heating in the UK.

A key feature of the trial was an innovative ‘type of use’ add-on created by OVO, which allowed participants to charge their ZEBs at a lower rate than standard electricity tariffs. Additionally, customers were able to programme their systems to charge during the least expensive times, creating savings and offering greater flexibility for the grid.

This new ‘type of use’ approach resulted in 95% of heating demand being met outside peak hours, with over 90% of demand moved during the coldest winter weeks. Trial participants reported no noticeable difference in heating performance, with the ZEB offering a similar experience to traditional boilers but powered entirely by electricity.

Heat batteries such as the ZEB are well-suited to over 20% of UK homes, particularly those that lack space for heat pumps or where retrofitting challenges exist. The trial homes also benefited from fast installation, typically completed within one or two days, with minimal disruption. All participants chose to continue using the ZEB after the trial, opting not to revert to their previous fossil fuel boilers.

Luca Grella, Head of Innovation at UK Power Networks, commented: “Being able to move electricity demand away from peak hours is huge for both our network and customers.”

“The more people move to electric heating systems, the more resilient our network will need to be. Shifting demand away from peak hours will reduce the upgrades needed to keep up with the future demand of green technologies, which would ultimately have been paid for by customers across the country. We hope this also opens the door to further low carbon solutions which we know they are keen to adopt.”

Johan du Plessis, CEO of tepeo, remarked: “Neat Heat’s success paves the way for the wider deployment of heat batteries, which is critical to the UK’s successful transition to Net Zero.”

“Heat batteries working in tandem with dynamic tariffs will enable millions of homes currently unable to switch to low-carbon solutions to join the green transition.”

Grainne Regan, Head of Heat at OVO, added: “The ability to decouple electricity consumption from heating is an essential part of decarbonising home heating. This trial represents a huge step forward in our joint mission to decarbonise the UK energy grid by 2035.”

“We’re committed to making it easier for our customers to access energy that is better for them, their wallets and the planet, and this trial is a great example of how we are delivering on that.”

To access the full Neat Heat trial report, visit the website. Additionally, join the Installer webinar on 5th September for an in-depth discussion from UK Power Networks, OVO, and tepeo.