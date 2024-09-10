Shincheonji Church Gathers 80,000 for Sunday Service in Cheongju, Creating a Stir

Cheongju, the capital of North Chungcheong Province in South Korea, was abuzz on Tuesday morning as 80,000 people—representing one-tenth of the city’s population of 850,000—gathered for a Sunday service.

The gathering took place at the Matthias Tribe Cheongju Church, part of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus. A grand welcome procession, over four kilometres long, and featuring 100 pastors from various established churches, greeted Lee Man-hee, the Chairman of Shincheonji Church of Jesus. Lee, who has visited more than 40 churches this year as part of a nationwide tour, was marking the 30th anniversary of the Cheongju Church.

In addition to members of the Matthias tribe, responsible for the Chungcheong region, the service was attended by members of the John tribe, who oversee Seoul and southern Gyeonggi Province, along with other church members from across the nation. Many followers of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus had gathered from the early hours to welcome Chairman Lee.

Chairman Lee is known for his remarkable ability to teach the Book of Revelation, a text that even experienced pastors and theological scholars find challenging, alongside his insights into 6,000 years of biblical history. Over 100 Protestant pastors from around the country attended to hear Chairman Lee’s sermon.

One churchgoer who arrived a day early to attend the service said, “I can’t tell you how I had faith all my life, but I couldn’t hear it anywhere else. I really wanted to see him in person and express my gratitude for letting me know about Revelation.”

In his sermon, Chairman Lee emphasised the importance of faith grounded in the Word, declaring, “How grateful is God for telling us the words of the Book of Revelation that no one has known for 6,000 years, as the saints wished.” He continued, “This word is life. You have to have a faith that is 100% based on this word, which is to become one with God.”

Lee further explained, “This is the biggest difference because we can testify the reality (of the prophecy). However, we were in the same position as people we did not know in the past. So now we have to be humble in front of everyone and explain what is right and help them understand.”

Since the founding of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Chairman Lee has consistently highlighted the significance of Revelation and the importance of building faith through the Bible. In 2023 alone, he has visited over 40 churches, both within South Korea and abroad, spreading the message of Revelation using the 5W1H framework (who, what, where, when, why, and how).

This focus on the Word has resulted in many people, both domestically and internationally, turning to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus after feeling spiritually unsatisfied elsewhere.

One long-time member of the Presbyterian Church remarked: “I’ve been involved with many churches, attending sermons and morning services, and even participating in cell meetings, but I couldn’t find the clear teaching I was seeking. I was amazed by Chairman Lee’s lecture, which explained the entirety of Revelation in nearly two hours.

“When I put aside my biases and listened to the Word itself, I felt my unresolved questions were gradually being answered. Perhaps more than 100,000 people complete it each year because many have had the same experience as me, both nationwide and internationally.”

This sentiment is supported by research. According to a survey by the Korea Research Institute of Pastoral Data, conducted in September last year, 65% of the 1,000 Protestant respondents aged 19 and older reported feeling spiritually unsatisfied.

Moreover, 55% expressed a desire for more structured Bible education from their pastors. Analysts believe these findings highlight the current state of Bible education within Korean Protestantism.

While the faith of younger individuals in their 20s and 30s is declining within Protestant communities, both domestically and internationally, Shincheonji Church of Jesus has seen a rise in young believers. Each year, over 100,000 members complete the church’s regular courses, which span roughly eight months. Shincheonji attributes this success to its “Bible-based faith” and the “quality of the revealed word.”

A representative of Shincheonji Church of Jesus explained: “The essence of Revelation is that the prophecy of the Book of Revelation, once thought to be an ancient story, is actually being fulfilled, and there is reality. Shincheonji Church of Jesus has a solid foundation and a structured curriculum, recognised by many people regardless of their gender, age, or background. This is all thanks to the pastor who has witnessed the fulfilment of the prophecy, and I hope every believer approaches this with an open heart and mind to make their own judgement.”