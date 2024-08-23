Bay Area Medical Academy and UCSF Collaborate to Train Over 100 San Francisco Residents for Entry-Level Roles in Healthcare — At No Cost

The region’s foremost healthcare education provider and the largest healthcare employer are uniting to offer San Franciscans access to entry-level careers in the medical sector, while ensuring the Bay Area meets its current and future workforce demands.

Bay Area Medical Academy (BAMA), an accredited post-secondary medical training institution by MSA and sanctioned by the U.S. Department of Education, is partnering with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) to equip over 100 San Francisco residents with the skills required for medical careers. The nine-month programme includes coursework, practical clinical skills training, and an externship at UCSF, leading to certifications as Medical Assistants, Phlebotomists, and EKG Technicians. Students who complete the initial four months of the programme are guaranteed an interview with a UCSF recruiter. This programme is offered free of charge to San Francisco residents, made possible by the generous support of UCSF.

“The opportunities that open up for our students when they begin their careers after graduation are life-changing,” said Bay Area Medical Academy CEO Simonida Cvejic. “UCSF’s support for our school is extraordinary. Both financially and as an employer-partner in the community. It means so much to our students to have these opportunities open up for them.”

The Bay Area is currently facing a severe shortage of healthcare workers. Meanwhile, one in four San Francisco households struggles to make ends meet. Medical Assistants in the Bay Area typically earn around $56,000 in their first year.

“We’re proud to be partnering with Bay Area Medical Academy to train San Franciscans for healthcare careers,” said Jeffrey Chiu, vice president and assistant vice chancellor of Talent Management at UCSF and UCSF Health. “When we create career pathways, it has a direct impact on our communities, improving health, economic opportunity, and ensuring that participants have the support needed to succeed and thrive across our organisation.”

The Medical Assisting with Phlebotomy and EKG Programme equips entry-level students with a strong foundation in both clinical and administrative responsibilities, preparing them for successful entry into the medical profession. The programme is composed of three components: administrative skills training, clinical skills training, and a clinical externship. The first seven modules are delivered in a hybrid classroom setting, followed by a 200-240 hour clinical externship through UCSF’s Medical Assisting Academy.

Although the programme is entirely free and funded by UCSF, all applicants are required to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Applications for the cohort are due by 1st October, with classes commencing on 28th October.

For further details, please visit bamasf.edu.

To speak to representatives from Bay Area Medical Academy or BAMA alumni, please contact Simonida Cvejic at simonida@bamasf.com or 415-710-0458, or Darren Heath at darren@bamasf.com or 510-501-4584.