Ecoscape Launches Sustainable Outdoor Kitchen Range, Transforming Garden Living Spaces

Ecoscape, the UK’s leading supplier of composite building materials, including decking, cladding, and fencing, has launched its innovative Outdoor Kitchens range. Combining functionality with sustainability, these modular units set a new standard in alfresco living.

Crafted from powder-coated aluminium and 100% recycled polywood, Ecoscape’s Outdoor Kitchens offer durability while reducing environmental impact. The range includes:

A mobile trolley with bottle holders and wheels for easy transportation

A secure cabinet with magnetic doors and brass handles

A multifunctional worktop featuring a built-in ice bucket and utensil hooks

Each unit is provided with a weatherproof cover, offering protection throughout the year.

“Our new Outdoor Kitchens range represents a significant step forward in sustainable outdoor living,” said Gary Farrell, CEO of Ecoscape. “We’ve combined our expertise in eco-friendly materials with sleek design to create a product that not only enhances outdoor spaces but also aligns with our commitment to environmental care.”

The range is available in four elegant colours—Oak, Smoke, Taupe, and Cotton—allowing customers to seamlessly integrate the units into their garden or patio. The modular design offers flexibility, enabling homeowners to create configurations that suit their space and needs.

Starting from £945 for a full three-unit set and £450 for individual units such as the sink, all products come with a two-year warranty. This complements Ecoscape’s renowned 20 to 25-year warranty on their composite products.

Key benefits include:

Sustainable construction using recycled materials

Weather-resistant design for all seasons

Modular flexibility for custom layouts

Stylish colour options to suit different outdoor aesthetics

Easy installation and low maintenance

Ecoscape’s Outdoor Kitchens are now available for purchase via the company’s website, allowing customers to conveniently design and order their perfect outdoor kitchen from home.