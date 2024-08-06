Signable Joins Slack as First UK SME Partner for Co-Marketing Campaign

Signable, a leading electronic signature provider from Bristol, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Slack, the AI-powered work operating system, for a new co-marketing campaign. This collaboration represents a major milestone for Signable as it becomes the first UK company to join the SME co-marketing campaign, underscoring their shared dedication to using technology to boost productivity and collaboration.

Slack, a company owned by Salesforce, serves as the workspace for millions every day. This cloud-based platform centralises discussions and collaboration between employees and partners, simplifies the automation of business tasks, and offers reliable generative AI to support employees in their daily work. By consolidating people, conversations, applications, and systems into a single platform, Slack helps businesses of all sizes across more than 150 countries make work simpler, more enjoyable, and more productive.

Signable aims to leverage its expertise in electronic signatures to contribute to an extensive ecosystem that promotes efficiency and innovation in the workplace. By using Slack as its main work platform, Signable demonstrates how the integration of Slack’s workflows, commonly utilised work applications, and communication channels can streamline operations, enhance team productivity, and deliver a fast and personalised customer experience.

Being the first UK SME to participate in this campaign elevates Signable to a larger platform, offering a unique opportunity to help organisations establish new standards in business communication and workflow efficiency. Signable’s dedication to adopting cutting-edge technologies that drive customer growth and success made it an ideal candidate for the campaign, which both companies hope will inspire UK small businesses to adopt tools and technology that foster innovation and productivity.

The co-marketing campaign includes an ‘Integrated Success Story Campaign’ featuring Signable, consisting of video content, a social media campaign, organic promotions, and still photography. Launched in August 2024, the campaign runs in both the UK and the US, enabling Signable to enhance its international brand presence and solidify its status as a leader in digital transformation.

Moreover, as part of its commitment to helping customers embrace new working methods, Signable has developed a new integration on the Slack platform in a remarkable timeframe of just one month. This integration is now fully functional, providing real-time notifications about completed envelopes (documents) directly in Slack, ensuring that customers never miss a signature again. This demonstrates Signable’s commitment to innovation and improving user experience, making it easier for businesses to optimise their workflows.

Rose Souders, Head of Marketing at Signable, reflected on the partnership with Slack: “Through our work with Slack, we’ve demonstrated exceptional cross-departmental collaboration and agility to drive business growth at Signable. What began as a UK-focused co-marketing effort swiftly evolved into a strategic integration, completed in just one month, expanding into a global initiative reaching both UK and US markets. This achievement would not have been possible without the trust and engagement across our departments. The collaboration and teamwork at Signable is truly unique and pivotal to our innovation and success.”

Vanessa O’Mahony, EMEA SMB Leader at Slack, added: “This collaboration embodies our shared commitment to driving digital transformation and enhancing productivity for businesses. Signable is an innovative company and a fantastic example of how forward looking businesses that harness technology, like Slack, can make work simpler and more productive and drive growth.”

As Signable continues to innovate and extend its capabilities, the future promises even greater progress in improving workplace efficiency and promoting business growth.

For more information about Signable and their innovative solutions, visit www.signable.co.uk. To learn how Signable is leveraging Slack to transform its operations, visit www.slack.com/customer-stories/signable-story.