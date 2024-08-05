Multifunctional Consultant Honoured with ‘Best Story Award’ at Big Business Events

Raihan Islam, recognised as one of the UK’s most versatile management consultants, has received the ‘Best Story Award’ at Big Business Events.

Serving as a trusted Principal Advisor at the C-level for multiple business owners, his journey has not only freed these entrepreneurs to pursue their passions but has also enabled him to develop non-profits focused on mental health and international security.

The accolade at Big Business Events is a testament to his unwavering dedication and the inspiring story of transformation and resilience that continues to motivate many.

In the harsh winter of January 2022, the looming threat of a Russian invasion became a harsh reality for many in Ukraine, including Raihan and his family. The immense tension and concern for their safety led to a difficult decision: they left Ukraine, relocating temporarily to Istanbul before finally settling in London. Though Raihan was familiar with London, the transition was a new challenge for his family.

During this period, his passion for advocating democracy and international security, particularly through supporting Ukraine, intensified. However, his employment demands restricted his ability to fully commit to his family or his cause. Despite launching a podcast to support Ukraine, the content production pace was slower than desired. Tragedy struck with the loss of multiple relatives in Ukraine, both combatants and civilians, yet the family remained resilient.

In April 2023, Raihan left his employment as Senior Cybersecurity Product Manager at EPAM Systems, seeking greater time freedom. In May, during a therapy session discussing life changes, he received the devastating news of his brother’s death. Despite the proximity of his second child’s birth, he attended the funeral and returned just in time to welcome a beautiful baby boy. However, the prospect of growing his business, High-Velocity Startups, still seemed distant.

A turning point came in August when his wife, Mariana, introduced him to an event on monetising social media for business owners. This experience catalysed his growth as a business owner, leading to business coaching, expert speaker training, and significant networking advancements. He obtained executive training and certification as a Certified Chair™ through the Advisory Board Centre, renewed his Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification, and became Vice President of a local BNI chapter. Additionally, he honed skills in branding, marketing, sales, and public speaking through Big Business Events and Assets for Life.

Raihan has also featured on Sky News, talking about Cybersecurity and SEO in 2013.

This skill-building journey culminated in the significant transformation of his business into High-Velocity Startups, a full-time operation balancing business development and client value delivery. This transformation allowed him to support his wife’s professional journey as an events videographer and contribute to ComputerWeekly.com on startup growth. Over the past six months, he has doubled his revenue, won the Signature Solution Award from the Expert Speaker Academy, launched two podcasts called “Everything will be Ukraine!” and “High-Velocity Startups” podcast, and secured speaking engagements. These achievements have provided a platform where he promotes humanitarian non-profit charities including Voices of Children. This has inspired him to create a system for first responders, supporting mental health in highly sensitive roles, a concept he is currently developing.

Through these experiences, the consultant has learned the immense power of resilience and strategic networking. By leveraging his skills to help clients realise their dreams, he has also been able to realise his own.

For more information about support, visit: highvelocitystartups.com