Lease Options Mastery Academy Unveils Property Masterclass Webinar

Nicky Greer, the UK’s record holder for property lease options with 72 houses and flats, has introduced a highly-anticipated webinar titled ‘How to get a Property for £1500.’ This event promises to equip attendees with practical knowledge on property lease options without the need for a mortgage, deposit, or credit checks.

The free masterclass will be conducted online via Zoom on 29th May at 7pm and is expected to last approximately 1.5 hours. The webinar is tailored for both novice and experienced investors, offering valuable insights into making profits from lease options.

Nicky Greer said: “Our goal is to revolutionise the way individuals approach property investment and this latest webinar is designed to do exactly that.

“I’ve been overwhelmed with the response and I’m delighted to see so much interest in this event. Hopefully participants will take plenty of learning points from the session which will help them achieve their aspirations in the world of property.”

Nicky’s business, Lease Options Mastery Academy, has experienced 50% growth in its client base in under a year, a remarkable achievement that underscores the effectiveness of its property lease options training.

Focusing on providing unparalleled services, the Academy has launched its exclusive ‘Gold Group,’ a premium ‘Done With You’ service offering high-level coaching and mentoring. Nicky Greer’s ‘Gold Group’ provides weekly coaching and mentoring sessions to assist clients in finding lucrative property deals and leads, guiding them through the intricacies of the process, and providing personalised mentoring to ensure their success.

As part of its commitment to education and property empowerment, Lease Options Mastery Academy has also introduced the ‘Property Options’ podcast. Aimed at investors and entrepreneurs, the podcast is designed to train them on new property skills and strategies. The podcast features educational content, including interviews with industry experts, providing valuable insights into the world of property lease options.

Nicky added: “With the ‘Gold Group’ and the ‘Property Options’ podcast, we are empowering our clients with knowledge and support, enabling them to thrive in the ever-changing property landscape.”

To meet client demand, the sell-out ‘How to get a Property for £1500’ webinar has now expanded attendee capacity and places can be booked on Eventbrite.

For more information on available training services, visit www.leaseoptionsmastery.co.uk or email info@leaseoptionsmastery.co.uk.