Kickstart Asia Partners with Social Enterprise Academy to Launch Entrepreneur Accelerator Initiatives

The rich history of British entrepreneurship has been shared with some of South Korea’s most dynamic young and female entrepreneurs thanks to a collaboration between Kickstart Asia and the Social Enterprise Academy (SEA).

SEA has grown to become the largest Institute of Leadership and Management Centre in Scotland, working with over 1000 adults annually while also sharing its model on an international scale.

Neil McLean and Jess Kemp from SEA, along with Taeje Park from Kickstart Asia, have collaborated to transform British entrepreneurial principles into acceleration programs tailored for Korean and Asian startups. These programs, which focus on ethical innovation, have supported numerous young entrepreneurs in Korea by providing them with the necessary tools and inspiration for success.

As a result, many Korean entrepreneurs have been inspired and influenced by these initiatives. Additionally, numerous British entrepreneurship experts have established valuable connections with Korean startups, fostering a strong network of international collaboration.

Driving these efforts is Taeje Park, a young and ambitious accelerator and policy advisor from Korea. As the Chair of Kickstart Asia, Park has been instrumental in advancing the UK-Korea entrepreneurial ecosystem collaboration. His work extends to the Manchester Institute of Innovation Research, where he conducts doctoral research on entrepreneurship policy, bridging the gap between British and Korean experts.

Park has connected renowned organisations such as SEA, Firstport, Grassmarket, Nesta, UCL, London Accelerator, and The Chartered Institute for IT with Korean governmental bodies and prestigious universities. These connections have created a robust support system that fosters opportunities and growth for young and female entrepreneurs.

Taeje Park said: “It is fantastic to see the impact the British entrepreneurial principles have had on those who have participated in our accelerator programs.”

“Thanks to these collaborative initiatives, we are enhancing the entrepreneurial capabilities of startups in Asia and empowering Asian startups to pursue sustainable and transformative innovations, driving positive change across the region.”

For more information about the accelerator programs, visit www.kickstart.asia.