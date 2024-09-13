Is Friday the 13th Your Lucky Break? Enter ActionCOACH’s £1 Million Competition Today

In an extraordinary and unprecedented move, ActionCOACH, the top global business coaching organisation, has unveiled the largest business coaching giveaway ever seen.

This landmark initiative offers one lucky person the opportunity to win a remarkable £1 million and guaranteed business growth support for one thousand UK business owners through top-tier coaching.

The campaign is designed to reward business owners who refer others to ActionCOACH, with up to £1,000 in cash for every successful referral and an entry into the grand prize draw for £1 million. This initiative aims to invigorate the UK’s business community, offering an exceptional opportunity for growth and financial reward.

“ActionCOACH understands the life-changing potential of business coaching. Our clients experience up to a 61% profit increase annually and report significant improvements in their work-life balance,” said Brad Sugars, CEO of ActionCOACH. “The £1M Giveaway is our way of enhancing this impact and providing business owners with the chance to achieve their greatest goals.”

With 200 business growth specialists throughout the UK and a history of success, ActionCOACH is set to make a major impact on businesses nationwide. The £1M Giveaway is expected to generate widespread interest, making it a key event in the UK business sector.

James Vincent, Performance Director at ActionCOACH UK and host of the Business Excellence Podcast, added: “This campaign is about more than just a prize—it’s about empowering business owners to shape their futures. With the right coaching, the possibilities are endless. We urge every entrepreneur to participate, spread the word, and take their chance at winning £1 million. This is the largest business coaching giveaway in history, and we’re excited to see the results.”

For more information and to join the £1M Campaign, visit https://business.actioncoach.co.uk/giveaway.