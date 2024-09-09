HSAT Expands Team with Appointment of Senior Advisor

HSAT, a leading name in crop intelligence, is excited to announce that Peter White has joined as Senior Advisor, bringing a wealth of experience to help drive the company’s ambitious growth and product development strategy.

With over 30 years of experience in technology, data, and AI/ML, Peter has held key roles at top-tier firms like HSBC, Goldman Sachs, and KPMG.

Peter’s career began at UBS before moving on to Goldman Sachs, where he spent several years as an electronic trading quant, developing models to automate asset pricing and risk hedging in a fast-paced trading environment.

In his previous position at HSBC, Peter served as Director of Analytics, leading multidisciplinary teams in harnessing data to enhance business performance. Before HSBC, he held a senior role at KPMG, applying AI to identify trading risks.

Peter will leverage his extensive experience to help HSAT further develop its product offering and scale operations to meet the increasing demand for complex predictive models. His focus areas will include the CropGPT platform and improving the automation of data pipelines, model verification, and data and code assurance.

Rob Weston, founder of HSAT, said: “Peter’s addition to the team will provide a valuable additional source of strategic and practical advice to ensure that our growth is built on a solid technology foundation. Having already supported HSAT informally since its founding, Peter will hit the ground running in this new role.”