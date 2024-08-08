Homely Unveils the First Fully Digital Homebuyer Platform for First-Time Buyers

Whether just beginning their journey or nearly ready for a mortgage, Homely aims to help aspiring buyers transition from renting to owning their own homes.

Homely is free to use and is dedicated to streamlining the journey for first-time buyers, enabling them to acquire their own homes more quickly than ever before.

In a revolutionary move set to transform the property market for first-time buyers, Homely – Your Way Home (available on the app store or https://homely.co.uk) introduces an innovative, free-to-use, fully digital, end-to-end platform. This new platform combines cutting-edge technology with a user-friendly interface to seamlessly guide buyers on their path to homeownership.

Homely’s mission is to make homeownership accessible to all, especially those who have been priced out of the market.

“We believe that everyone deserves a place to call home,” said Steven Ward, CEO of Homely. “Our platform is designed to break down the barriers to homeownership, providing support, education, and resources to ensure our users can achieve their dream of owning a home.”

Homely’s platform exemplifies the company’s commitment to innovation and customer empowerment. By utilising the latest digital technology, Homely offers each user a personalised plan based on their individual goals and aspirations, guiding them through every step of the homebuying process.

Homely’s intuitive platform works with each user individually to improve their finances and simplify the traditionally complex and daunting homebuying journey. “Homely aims to takes out the pain and get users to mortgage much earlier than previously possible” said Ellis Scott, Co-Founder of Homely.

The launch of Homely represents a significant advancement for the property market, offering a modern solution to an age-old challenge.

“The property market has been ripe for disruption, and Homely is leading the charge,” commented Paul Birkin, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. “We’re excited to see the positive impact our platform will have on the lives of aspiring homeowners.”

Homely is the first to market with a fully connected platform. Features include: