HITEC 100: Celebrating the Most Influential Hispanic Technology Leaders for 2025

HITEC has revealed the 100 most influential Hispanic technology leaders for 2025, known as the HITEC 100. Click here to view the HITEC 100.

Each year, HITEC recognises the achievements of top Hispanic technology executives in the US, with the aim of celebrating their leadership and inspiring others to pursue technology careers. HITEC’s vision is to empower Hispanic technology leaders to create lasting equity from the classroom to the boardroom.

“The HITEC 100 leaders inspire our community, they trail-blaze new and exciting paths for our Industry and the society, they are the lighthouse of the art of the possible,” said HITEC Board Member and Awards Committee Chair, Alvaro Celis.

This year’s HITEC 100 includes some of the most respected Hispanic leaders from global Fortune 100 companies, with CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, and other technology experts among the honourees. Forty-six per cent of the recipients are Latinas, and awardees come from 16 different countries, including Latin America, Spain, and Portugal. This year, 65 companies are represented, and 38 per cent of the recipients are being recognised for the first time.

“Technology is the most critical engine for growth in any business and any sector. Technology leaders, especially those recognised as part of the HITEC 100 are helping drive innovation and the global economy,” said HITEC Board Chair Rosa Ramos-Kwok. “The HITEC 100 recipients are driving impact and change in their companies and are setting a bright example for rising leaders. The members of the HITEC 100 are the pride of our community!”

Nominations for the HITEC 100 are open to HITEC members, partners, and the public. Awardees are selected based on the scale of their work, their contributions to the field, their leadership within the global technology sector, and their efforts to mentor future Hispanic technology leaders.

The HITEC 100 will be honoured at the HITEC 100 & Corporate Awards Gala on Wednesday, 23rd October 2023, during the HITEC Fall Leadership Summit hosted by Capital One in McLean, VA.

For more information, please contact Cristin Aguilera, Programmes Director, at cristin@hitecglobal.org.