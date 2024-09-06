eLabNext Teams Up with AOByte to Accelerate Custom Add-On Development

Today, eLabNext, a company specialising in digital solutions for the management, collection, and analysis of laboratory information, has announced a new collaboration with AOByte, an end-to-end software development service provider. The partnership will enable developers to leverage AOByte’s advanced tools to create a wide variety of add-ons, from basic to sophisticated, enhancing the eLabNext platform’s capabilities for all users.

Through this collaboration, eLabNext aims to significantly grow its Add-On Marketplace, which will allow users to seamlessly integrate a wide range of third-party software, including Dropbox, Microsoft Office, Slack, Jupyter Notebook, Google Drive, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf, and Elemental Machines, among many others, directly into their laboratory dashboards. This will allow researchers from diverse scientific disciplines to streamline their day-to-day laboratory processes more effectively.

Erwin Seinen, Founder and Managing Director of eLabNext, stated: “Since we have opened up our ecosystem to third-party developers and established collaborations like the one with AOByte, we have seen an unprecedented acceleration in the ability to apply customisations and add new features, either for the broader community or specifically for customers’ own workflows. AOByte has swiftly become a standout partner due to their expertise and dedication. Through our work with AOByte, we empower our customers to customise and enhance the eLabNext platform in innovative ways. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to exploring even more opportunities to enhance our platform’s capabilities for our users.”

Tigran Sargsyan, co-founder and CEO of AOByte, remarked: “AOByte is proud to support eLabNext on the next step in their innovative journey. As we’ve become more entrenched in the life sciences, we’ve realised the growing demand for customisable lab solutions, and we’re committed to enabling the creation of custom add-ons by motivated developers.”