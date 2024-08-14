Chartered Accountant Introduces Financial Operations Service for Purpose-Driven SMEs

In an era where impactful change is increasingly essential, one accountant is taking a stand to assist businesses and charities in amplifying their missions. FinOps Partners, a newly established financial operations firm, is poised to transform the way organisations with a mission to benefit people and the planet manage their finances.

Carl Wakeford, the driving force behind FinOps Partners, is a chartered accountant who began his career at KPMG UK, where he spent four years as an auditor and risk consultant, focusing on the public sector and charities. This experience gave him valuable insight into the financial hurdles these organisations often encounter. Following this, he moved into commercial finance roles with multinational start-ups and later assumed significant responsibilities as finance and operations manager within international societies and foundations.

It was during these roles that Carl identified a recurring issue: charities, despite their admirable missions, frequently struggle to reinforce their financial operations, which in turn hampers their ability to fulfil their objectives. Recognising this challenge, he decided to take action by founding FinOps Partners.

FinOps Partners is far more than just another financial services provider; it is a purpose-driven enterprise committed to supporting organisations that are making a tangible difference. The firm offers a comprehensive range of financial operations services, including automated bookkeeping, management accounting, business partnering, and financial reporting. These services are designed to assist charities in streamlining their financial processes, enhancing transparency, and making informed decisions based on a sound financial strategy that aligns with their mission.

“Charities do incredible work, but their impact can be limited by the challenges they face in managing their finances effectively,” says the founder of FinOps Partners. “With FinOps Partners, we aim to empower these organisations by providing them with the financial tools and strategic expertise they need to thrive. When financial foundations are strong, their ability to make a positive difference in the world increases exponentially.”

The core belief driving FinOps Partners is that organisations dedicated to improving the lives of people and the planet are crucial to a brighter future. By strengthening the financial operations of these organisations, FinOps Partners is helping to ensure that their missions can be fully realised.

As FinOps Partners prepares to expand its operations and welcome new partners, the company remains committed to serving purpose-driven charities. The team is passionate about collaborating with organisations that share their dedication to meaningful missions and is eager to be part of their journey towards creating a better world.

FinOps Partners is actively seeking partnerships with charities that share their vision for a better future. To learn more about how FinOps Partners can assist your organisation in achieving its financial objectives, please visit www.finopspartners.co.uk or email carl@finopspartners.co.uk.

Together, let’s build a world where every charity can flourish, and every mission can be accomplished.