Catdi Printing Broadens Services with New Partnership and Washington, DC Kiosk

Catdi Printing, a Houston-based leader in commercial printing services, is pleased to announce a major expansion of its multi-state printing capabilities. This expansion is driven by a new strategic partnership with a leading national wholesale printer, providing Catdi Printing with access to eight advanced printing plants across the United States. In addition, Catdi Printing has launched a new kiosk in Washington, DC, strategically located to better serve clients in the nation’s capital.

This partnership significantly enhances Catdi Printing’s ability to deliver high-quality, timely printing services across multiple states, encompassing key sectors such as print marketing, political campaign printing, and medical printing services. The introduction of the Washington, DC kiosk is a vital part of this expansion, providing a physical presence in an important market to offer faster, more localised service.

“The combination of our expanded production capabilities and the new Washington, DC kiosk allows us to better meet the diverse needs of our clients,” said Carlos Alonso deSantos, President of Catdi Printing. “This strategic growth ensures that we can deliver high-quality printing services with the speed and reliability that our clients expect, particularly in fast-paced environments like political campaigns and healthcare.”

With this expansion, Catdi Printing is now better positioned to serve the healthcare industry with its specialised medical printing services. With access to state-of-the-art printing facilities, the company can produce high-quality materials critical for hospitals and healthcare providers, including patient forms, educational brochures, appointment cards, and informational signage. These print marketing services ensure that healthcare facilities across multiple states receive consistent, professional printing solutions that improve both patient care and operational efficiency.

Political campaigns require quick, effective communication strategies to be successful, and Catdi Printing’s expanded capabilities are tailored to meet these demands. The company offers a full suite of campaign-related printing services, including flyers, direct mailers, posters, banners, and other promotional materials.

The Washington, DC kiosk plays an essential role in this service offering by providing campaigns with quick access to printed materials in the epicentre of American politics. This close proximity allows for more agile and responsive campaign strategies, helping political organisations stay ahead in a competitive environment.

The strategic partnership with the wholesale printer not only increases Catdi Printing’s production capacity but also extends its reach across the country. With eight printing plants now accessible, Catdi Printing can efficiently manage large-scale, multi-state projects, ensuring consistency and quality for all clients, whether in business franchises, political campaigns, or the healthcare sector.