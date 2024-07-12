Berkeley Etiquette Marks International Expansion

Ziying Zhou, Founder and Director of Berkeley Etiquette, is celebrating the international expansion of her business, which has seen remarkable growth and success.

Since its launch in October 2022, Berkeley Etiquette has made significant advancements in the field of international etiquette and peak performance coaching. With operations extending to the UAE, London, and beyond, Ziying has transitioned from a professional banking expert with over a decade of experience into a highly sought-after etiquette coach, assisting individuals and corporations in refining their social and professional presence.

Berkeley Etiquette provides a comprehensive range of services aimed at boosting confidence, improving communication skills, building better relationships, enhancing personal branding, and mastering cross-cultural understanding. Ziying’s journey from a decade in banking to etiquette coaching demonstrates her dedication and passion for personal development. Moving from China to the UK at 19, with English as her second language, she faced a steep cultural learning curve, which fuelled her desire to help others achieve ambitious career progression with decorum.

As a former banker turned international etiquette and peak performance coach, Ziying’s background includes degrees from prestigious institutions such as Lancaster University, Bath University, and Imperial College Business School. Her professional training at the renowned Institut Villa Pierrefeu in Switzerland has equipped her with the expertise to guide her clients towards success.

Ziying’s unique approach to etiquette coaching extends beyond traditional lessons. She focuses on building confidence, mindset, and personal branding, ensuring her clients are prepared for any social or business situation, opening up a world of opportunities in work and life. Her work has received international recognition, with features in prominent Middle Eastern media outlets such as Gulf News and The National. Her engaging TikTok and Instagram videos, covering a wide range of etiquette tips, have garnered millions of views and amassed many followers, further establishing her as a leading figure in the industry.

Berkeley Etiquette serves a diverse clientele, including professional women aiming to advance their careers, senior executives seeking to enhance their personal brand, and high-net-worth families investing in their children’s social skills. Ziying’s clients benefit from her firsthand experience in the corporate world and her ability to address workplace challenges effectively. Her services are offered through online coaching programmes, corporate training programmes, group workshops, and personalised one-on-one sessions, making etiquette training accessible to individuals and organisations worldwide.

Ziying’s dedication to continuous self-improvement and professional growth has led her to invest over $30,000 in personal development. She has participated in courses with Tony Robbins, studied under renowned etiquette experts William Hanson and Jo Bryant, and consistently expanded her knowledge to better serve her clients. Her commitment to excellence and her ability to adapt traditional etiquette principles to modern contexts have set Berkeley Etiquette apart in the industry.