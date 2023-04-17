Leading Embedded Finance Provider, Liberis, Teams Up with DNA Payments to Fund Merchant Customers

In a continued expansion within the SME market, leading embedded finance provider, Liberis, has today announced that they will be working with DNA Payments. Liberis will be analysing data from DNA Payments to offer pre-approved funding to over 65,000 of their merchant customers in the UK and Europe.

DNA Payments provide high-quality customer and payments experiences to businesses, helping them receive payments online or via card terminals. Looking to support their SME customer base of 65,000, and growing, they sought to work with Liberis to provide embedded finance solutions as an additional service to their customers.

Lloyd Hutchinson, CCO at DNA Payments commented: “We wanted to increase the lifetime value that we can offer our customers, and the next step was to support them with their funding needs. With a trusted provider such as Liberis leading this expansion to our services, we are able to take away the confusion that our customers face when looking for reputable, reliable, and efficient funding options.”

The partnership will see integrated payment and lending options offered as an additional service within DNA Payments’ platform, with their customer data being optimised and analysed by Liberis to offer personalised funding options. These solutions will be white labelled within the platform and will ensure customers can access funding sources they trust and recognise.

Pedram Tadayon, CCO of Liberis commented: “We’re incredibly proud to be offering our embedded finance services to DNA Payments, one of the UK’s fastest growing payment providers. Their dedication to their customers, a majority of whom are small business owners, is something that we are passionate about at Liberis – so the partnership is a perfect match.”