A & B Guest House Reports Year-on-Year Growth Despite Challenges

Despite the ongoing challenges faced by the hospitality sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the award-winning A & B Guest House in Cambridge is delighted to announce significant year-on-year growth in its business. This achievement comes at a time when many businesses in the hospitality industry are grappling with economic pressures and uncertainty about the future.

With the average occupancy rate for UK hotels over the past 12 months reportedly standing at 69%, the A & B Guest House has maintained a consistent 89% occupancy rate.

Inga Grigaitiene, the owner of A & B Guesthouse, expressed her gratitude and optimism in light of this growth. “The past year has been incredibly tough for everyone in our sector, but we have managed to not only survive but thrive. Our dedicated team, loyal guests, and the wonderful support from the Cambridge community have been instrumental in this success.”

A recent article on Yahoo News highlighted the severe impact of the pandemic on the hospitality sector, with industry leaders calling for more government support to address rent debts and other financial hardships. Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive at UK Hospitality, described the sector as facing “economic long COVID” and emphasised the need for extended support measures. It was reported the average hospitality monthly costs are between £10,000 and £20,000, whilst the average monthly government support was only £3,000.

Despite these challenges, A & B Guesthouse has seen a positive trajectory. Inga added: “We’ve adapted to the changing circumstances by investing in high-level business mentoring, increased marketing activity including a recent podcast launch as well as ensuring a welcoming and safe environment for all our guests. We believe that our commitment to quality and guest satisfaction has set us apart during these uncertain times. Seeing an increase in bookings, we feel, is down to our guests appreciating the personal touch and the unique experience we offer compared to larger establishments.”

Inga also expressed her solidarity with fellow hospitality business owners and reiterated the importance of continued support from the government. “While we celebrate our success, we are acutely aware of the struggles many in our industry still face. We join the call for more comprehensive support measures to ensure that the entire sector can continue to recover and thrive.”

As A & B Guesthouse looks to the future, Inga remains committed to providing exceptional service and a memorable stay for all visitors to Cambridge. “We are proud of what we’ve achieved, and we look forward to welcoming many more guests in the months and years to come.”

To contact A & B Guest House for enquiries and bookings, email info@aandbguesthousecambridge.com.