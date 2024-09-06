£1 Million Business Coaching Giveaway Launched by ActionCOACH

British business owners now have the chance to win £1 million and unlock new levels of business growth.

ActionCOACH, the global leader in business coaching, has announced the world’s largest business coaching giveaway, offering a massive £1 million prize.

This pioneering campaign seeks to revolutionise business growth strategies in the UK, offering a grand prize along with cash rewards for successful referrals.

UK residents aged 18 and over are being asked to refer business owners they know to ActionCOACH’s world-renowned services. Each successful referral earns the introducer up to £1,000 in cash and enters them into a £1 million prize draw.

“Business owners who have the right support achieve phenomenal results. At ActionCOACH, we’ve seen our clients grow their profits by as much as 1000% within 5 years, improve their work-life balance, and make lasting positive changes in their lives,” said Brad Sugars, CEO of ActionCOACH. “The £1M Giveaway is our way of redirecting client acquisition marketing budget from the likes of Google and Facebook to help even more entrepreneurs unlock their potential.”

James Vincent, Performance Director at ActionCOACH UK and host of the Business Excellence Podcast, remarked, “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for business owners to transform their businesses, but also make a tangible difference in their network. We’re calling on everyone to seize this chance, and potentially walk away with £1 million in cash. It’s the biggest business coaching giveaway the world has ever seen, and we want as many people as possible to be a part of it.”

This initiative, backed by 99% client satisfaction from the latest WorkBuzz survey, is set to make a substantial impact on British businesses, particularly in today’s challenging economy.

For more details and to register for a referral code for the £1M Giveaway, visit https://business.actioncoach.co.uk/giveaway.