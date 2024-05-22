Zan Life Coaching Collaborates on Inspiring New Sales Book ‘Elite Sales Specialists’

Acclaimed coach Suzanne Jenkins of Zan Life Coaching has co-authored a transformative new book, ‘Elite Sales Specialists’, which is set to inspire and educate the next generation of sales professionals. The book, a collaborative effort led by Nick Staab, features compelling stories from 25 graduates of his Elite Sales Academy, including Jenkins herself.

In ‘Elite Sales Specialists’, Suzanne Jenkins shares her unique insights and experiences from a distinguished career in life coaching and sales. Chapter 7 (page 77), “Taking Action Saved My Life,” delves into her personal journey and the principles that have guided her success in mental health coaching. Jenkins’ contributions underscore the book’s theme of resilience, innovation, and leadership in the competitive world of sales.

“I am honoured to be part of such an inspiring project,” said Suzanne Jenkins. “This book is a testament to the incredible journeys of all the co-authors, and I believe it will serve as a valuable resource for anyone looking to excel in sales and business.”

Nick Staab, the visionary behind ‘Elite Sales Specialists’, praised Jenkins and her fellow contributors for their commitment to sharing their wisdom.

Nick said: “Each story in this book reflects the diverse paths to success in sales. I am so excited to have Suzanne on the team for the book, especially after winning last year’s Elite Sales Academy’s Hall of Fame award for ‘Biggest Action-Taker’. She is a valuable member of the community, going out of her way to help others at any given opportunity.”

‘Elite Sales Specialists’ is more than just a collection of stories; it is a guide for aspiring sales and business professionals, providing practical advice and inspiration from those who have achieved remarkable success. From overcoming obstacles to mastering the art of negotiation, the book covers a wide array of topics crucial to thriving in sales.

‘Elite Sales Specialists’ will be available for purchase on Amazon from 11am on 23rd May.